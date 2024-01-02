Manipal University Jaipur: Education as the Cornerstone Fuelling India's Growth Through Universities Initiatives

The intellectual ability of citizens is an asset for an economy to fuel its growth. Like skilled gardeners, universities tend to be the soil of progress by enriching young minds with knowledge capital.

From 20 universities in the year of Independence to around 1074 universities in 2023 with 45% employable graduates, the Indian education system has evolved a lot, and so has the rate of growth of economy to one of the fastest-growing economies in the contemporary world with high-table positions at the UNO, G-20 and other prestigious organisations.

Universities ensure sustainable economic development by grooming human capital with progressive curricula, educational infra with advanced labs, extensive libraries, vibrant and diverse campuses, renowned faculty and a blend of theoretical and practical education practices.

In an exclusive chat with Dr. Jawahar M Jangir, Pro-President, Manipal University Jaipur, stated, “A progressive education system facilitated by progressive universities enhances an individual's productivity, critical and analytical abilities, creativity and innovative thinking, and wider perspectives on national and international issues. At MUJ, we foster entrepreneurial acumen and support technological advancements, focusing on grooming a pool of professionals with future skills that can boost our economy.”

An educated and skilled workforce drives economic advancements and improves income distribution through better knowledge of rights, labour laws and practices.

According to an article published in Investopedia, economies prioritising quality education and universal access tend to experience faster economic development than countries with less educated populace. Universities play a pivotal role in implementing educational reforms proposed from time to time by the governments.

The land of Odantapuri, Vikramshila, Nalanda, India is home to some of the oldest universities with centuries of tradition that prioritise education. However, centuries of invasions and colonial rule ruined our education and destroyed our economy; there were some bright spots in the evolution of the Indian education system during that era. Three prominent universities which are still going strong- the University of Calcutta, the University of Bombay and the University of Madras were established in 1857.

Believing in the power of education for society and economy, Gurudev Rabindranath Thakur, Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya, and Sir Syed Ahmad Khan invested their money in the cause of education. Gurudev used his Nobel Prize money to expand his school into a university later known as Visva-Bharati University.

Post-independence, UGC (1956) and CBSE were established, and hundreds of schools, colleges and universities sprung up across India to improve education in India. The numbers are exceptional, and their impact on economic growth is evident all across.

India produces around 15 lakh engineers every year, the largest in the world. We also have the most significant number of engineering and technical infrastructure with around 4352 engineering institutes, 1400 polytechnics and 200 schools of planning and architecture.

India's overall literacy was around 18% in 1947. Literacy stands at 77.70% in 2021-22, with one of the largest English-speaking people in the world.

Literate people can efficiently upskill themselves and adapt to technological changes and evolving job roles. According to UNESCO, literacy is a fundamental human right. It enhances the ability to interact with the world and makes people more employable. We can see the rising employability of Indians across the globe.

Some of the movers and shakers at the national and global stage who passed out from Indian universities are Satya Nadella (CEO, Microsoft), Rajeev Suri (CEO of Inmarsat and former CEO of Nokia), Vikas Khanna (Michelin-starred chef), M.G. George Muthoot (Chairman, The Muthoot Group) and many more.

India is among the fastest-growing economies in the world, with optimistic projections from the IMF, Morgan Stanley and leading corporate houses. The IMF projects a 6.1% growth rate in 2023 and 6.3% in 2024 FY. According to Morgan Stanley, India will become the third-largest economy by 2031. India's GDP is estimated to reach more than $7.5 trillion by 2031 from around $3.5 trillion in 2023.

The growth engines of the Indian economy will be tech services, manufacturing and digital. The challenges before India are enhancing employability, preparing a digitally skilled workforce, and leveraging the demographic dividend. India's ability to capitalise on its demographic dividend with progressive education is required to fuel its desired growth and become the Vishwaguru or Sone ki Chidiya again.

Universities take initiatives occasionally to integrate changing educational dynamics to boost India's sustainable growth. As a commendable feat for Indian universities, 11 Indian Institutions have made entry into the top 500 universities of the QS World University Rankings 2024. The Indian education system is known for technology and engineering education and ranked 26th in the world in the QS Higher Education System Strength Rankings.

Some of the notable initiatives taken by universities in India for a progressive education to fuel India's growth and address challenges are:

Offering academic programs with adequate experiential activities

Focusing on soft skills and future skills along with technical skills in the curriculum

Preparing courses to encourage leadership skills that include communication skills, problem-solving skills, quick decision making and more.

Offering internship and industry-training embedded programs to provide exposure to the practical workplace.

International collaborations and industry tie-ups to offer global exposure and hands-on experience.

Promoting diversity on campus, encouraging discourses among students and between students and faculty

Implementing digital infrastructure on campus, in the classroom and across touchpoints of higher education

Integrating emails, websites, social media, chatbots, and other digital tools for administrative purposes, communication among students, faculty and between faculty and students, etc

Improving research facilities and encouraging entrepreneurship

Dr. Jawahar M Jangir spoke about MUJ plans for the academic year 2023-24 and beyond. He said, “We believe relevance is the key to a result-oriented education. We offer a planned blend of classroom and experiential learning with the latest educational infrastructure to make education purposeful and meaningful to students' lives. It helps to realise the importance of knowledge and its value.”

On National Education Policy 2020, he said, “We at Manipal University, Jaipur, are taking various initiatives to integrate recommendations of NEP in our curriculum to make India technologically ready for the digital era.”

On the significance of universities in ensuring progressive education and playing a crucial role in fuelling India's growth, Dr. Jawahar M Jangir said, “At Manipal University, Jaipur, we provide contemporary and future-oriented curricula, taught by 680 plus passionate and skilled faculty members. Students get a chance to interact with eminent academicians and personalities through guest lectures, seminars, etc. It helps their holistic growth and contributes to comprehensive growth of the Indian economy with a knowledge-based society.”

Universities should consider the following aspects of NEP 2020 to plan their initiatives for higher education in India for a knowledge-based economy.

Key Points in National Education Policy Every University Should Consider

NEP 2020 aims to boost the GER (Gross Enrolment Ratio) in higher education to 50% by 2035, and around five crore seats will be added in universities and institutes offering higher education.

Establishment of a National Research Foundation (NRF) to fund and encourage research ecosystem across disciplines

The Higher Education Commission of India will work as a single regulator of Higher Education across India.

National Educational Technology Forum to encourage and facilitate tech integration in higher education.

Four-year multidisciplinary UG program with multiple entry-exit options and a credit-based system for degree courses

The National Academic Credit Bank (NAC-Bank) for the transfer and accumulation of academic credits

Universities have a crucial role in grooming students with quality education and contribute significantly to India's leadership on global platforms, scientific advancement, cultural preservation, and national integration.

Let us conclude with five critical elements (student centricity, research, international mobility, faculty development and digital learning) mentioned in the FICCI-EYP knowledge report 'Higher Education in India: Vision 2047'. The elements could transform higher education in India and steer its way towards a developed economy. Universities should take note of these five key elements and design their programs and admin aspects accordingly for a ‘Shrestha Bharat.’

