Manju Baisa - A Step Towards Better Health and Future | Special Event

Manju Baisa is not only a spiritual leader but a true testimony of how one should practice what they preach. She advocates for a healthy and disciplined life by following some super simple yet highly effective but often ignored principles of life, that is good health is the foundation for complete harmony of the body, mind and soul. She believes in building wellness first by making healthy habits a lifestyle choice. Through this, she lays emphasis on the overall development of the society.

"A step towards better health with H.H. Manju Baisa" was organized at Balaji Babosa Mandir, Rohini.

Under the direction of Baisa, various events are organized at regular intervals, for the benefit of the society at large like Blood donation camps, Free Health check-up camps and Seminars addressing Health issues.

On April 7, 2023, to commemorate World Health Day, a seminar "A step towards better health with H.H. Manju Baisa" was organized at Balaji Babosa Mandir, Rohini. Under the aegis of Baisa, a panel of expert Doctors were invited to spread necessary awareness in their respective fields. The specialists included Dentists, Orthopaediticians, Diabetologists, Paediatricians and Speech therapists, who advised people as to what should be done and what should be avoided to preserve good health and also answered individual queries.

The Doctors gave everyone their invaluable advice backed by science and their experience which is coincidentally very similar to what Baisa has always been a proponent of based on years of her spiritual journey. It was the perfect day for the perfect amalgamation of Science and Spirituality.

Contact-9289989923

Instagram- instagram.com/manjubaisa

Facebook- Facebook.com/manjubaisa

Website-www.babosamerebhagwan.com

