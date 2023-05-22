Manoj Bajpayee Shines in ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’: A Story of Ordinary Man, doing an Extraordinary Job

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, will make its world digital premiere on ZEE5 Global on May 23, 2023. The courtroom drama, which is based on true events, stars Manoj Bajpayee as attorney P.C. Solanki. It tells the tale of a common man, a high court attorney, who successfully used the POCSO legislation to prosecute a major godman in the country after waging a one-man battle against him. Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is touted to be one of the biggest legal courtroom dramas. The ZEE5 Global Original film is produced by Vinod Bhanushali's Bhanushali Studios Limited, Zee Studios, and Suparn S Varma, while Deepak Kingrani wrote the screenplay for the movie.

When discussing his character in the film, Bajpayee expressed, "The character is that of an ordinary man performing an extraordinary task, setting an example for society." His statement beautifully captured the film's essence, resonating with viewers on various levels. While providing insights into his meticulous preparation for a demanding monologue, delivered flawlessly in a single take, he shared, "I rehearsed the monologue over a hundred times before commencing the shoot."

Plot

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is a courtroom drama inspired by true events. It is the story of a five-year-long stand-alone battle between a regular session court lawyer who stands for the truth and his quest to bring justice to the girls who were wronged by a godman.

Cast

The movie features Manoj Bajpayee as Adv. P. C. Solanki, Adrija as Nu, Surya Mohan Kulshrestha, as Baba, Kaustav Sinha as Guddu, Nikhil Pandey as Amit Nihang, Priyanka Setia as Chanchan Mishra, Jaihind Kumar as Nu's father and Durga Sharma as Nu's mother.

Release date

Starting May 23, 2023, ZEE5 Global is set to bring the much-awaited film to their streaming service following the recent acquisition of its streaming rights. As soon as the trailer for Manoj Bajpayee's Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai was released, it immediately started gaining attention on social media because the film's makers claimed that the plot was based on real events.

Curious about the enthralling storyline? You can watch the trailer here.

‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ is all set to premiere exclusively on ZEE5 Global on 23rd May 2023

Users can download the ZEE5 Global app from Google Play Store / iOS App Store on Roku devices, Apple TVs, Android TVs, Amazon Fire Stick and Samsung Smart TVs. ZEE5 Global is also available on www.ZEE5.com.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of Zee5, and it does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.