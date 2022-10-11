Mansha Hotels : Completes 200 banquet events in just 283 days

Port Blair is a dream destination for many domestic and international travellers. The capital of Andamans is much sought-after for its mini islands, deep historical roots and the refreshing salt air! And finding a dream hotel in this dreamy city just adds to the charm.

Mansha Hotels - owned by Mr Abdul Salam - is as innovative and revolutionising as its founder. Mansha Hotels is the umbrella brand for Mansha Regency and Mansha Palace, both of which have set high benchmarks for luxury and hospitality. One can always count on Mansha Hotels to deliver the best seafront views and the most comfortable rooms with round-the-clock customer support.

They have cemented their name as the all-rounder luxury hospitality brand in the Andamans. Apart from their prime locations in Port Blair and unmatched rooms, Mansha Hotels also offers a hearty feast for your taste buds. They serve up the best seafood in all of Port Blair and effortlessly bring the best of international cuisines to your plate.

But perfection doesn’t stop just here at Mansha Hotels! Not only has Mr Abdul Salman created a home away from home for tourists, but also a gala central - King Of Banquets. This year Masha Hotels has hosted 200+ successful events at King of Banquets in just 283 days! Full of smiles and happy satisfied clients, Mansha Hotels is undoubtedly the event central in the already bustling city of Port Blair and holds the key to the heart of the city.

Best food by the best of views, what else could you need? Masha Hotels has everything that you need in this tropical paradise and continues to refine its perfection.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.