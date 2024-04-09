Manufacto India Reshaping the Aluminium Formwork Industry with High-Tech Production

Uttarakhand (India), April 5: Manufacto India Pvt. Ltd., a business founded in December 2023, is redefining the aluminium formwork sector with its dedication to customer needs, innovation, and quality.

Manufacto India was established by Sanjiv Chhabra, a seasoned professional with 14 years of experience manufacturing aluminium goods. The company aims to solve the persistent problems builders and developers encounter when utilising aluminium formwork systems.

Chhabra's transition into real estate development in 2018 taught him firsthand these difficulties. Recognising the need for a more reliable and efficient solution, he assembled a team of experts boasting over 15 years of experience in aluminium formwork manufacturing. These industry pioneers play a crucial role in driving Manufacto India's success.

"We started Manufacto India with a clear vision: to deliver premium-quality aluminium formwork systems that effectively meet the demands of the construction industry," says Sanjiv Chhabra, Founder of Manufacto India. “Our factory, equipped with best-in-class machinery, boasts a production capacity of 15,000 square meters per month, ensuring timely deliveries for our clients.”

Manufacto India prioritises client satisfaction by offering several key benefits:

Customisable Solutions: Projects have unique requirements. Manufacto India's team understands this and offers custom-designed formwork systems that seamlessly integrate with each project's specific needs.

Speed and Quality: Manufacto India's systems facilitate faster construction times while maintaining a high-quality finish in the final product.

Quality Control: Each system undergoes a 100% mock-up and testing process before dispatch, ensuring flawless performance on-site. An in-house quality lab and a dedicated professional team strengthen this quality commitment.

Durability and Reliability: Manufacto India's formwork systems have a high load-bearing capacity and can be reused for up to 200 repetitions, offering exceptional value for money.

Guaranteed Buyback: Manufacto India demonstrates its confidence in the product's longevity by offering a buyback guarantee at 40% of the original sale price.

Reliable Materials: Manufacto India offers constant quality and performance by sourcing raw materials from trustworthy suppliers.



Manufacto India's commitment to innovation, quality, and client-centric solutions positions the company as a strong contender in the aluminium formwork industry. The company's dedication to exceeding expectations makes it a valuable partner for builders and developers seeking efficient and reliable construction solutions.



For more information, please visit:

www.manufactoindia.com

