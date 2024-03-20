Manya Pathak Opens the Show for Designer Anjali Phougat at Paris Fashion Week

It was a Big Day for Manya Pathak as she made her Debut at Paris Fashion Week at The Westin Vendome, Paris.

Manya was beyond excited to make her Dream debut at Paris Fashion Week where she not only walked for Designer Anjali Phougat’s Designer Dream Collection but also Manya Opened the Show at Paris Fashion Week, something very few Indians would have done. Manya felt “great honour, pride and responsibility to represent India at such a monumental International platform.” She also added “words cannot express my feelings and excitement. I feel like I have so much to say but I’m not able to explain how happy and elated I am to be able to do this for myself, my country. I want to thank Anjali Phougat for giving this larger than life opportunity to walk for her brand Designer Dream Collection and Open the show at Paris Fashion Week.” Manya was shocked when she was told she will open the Show at Paris Fashion Week and said “I couldn’t have imagined in my dreams that I will lead all the models from different nationalities, be it European, American, Australian, African and they will all follow an Indian Woman. Opening the Show was a really big responsibility as everything depends on how the show opener is opening the fashion show. If anything goes wrong, then there is no coming back from it.” Designer Anjali Phougat and her Label Designer Dream Collection debuted at Paris Fashion Week, dedicating the entire collection to Lord Shiva and the third eye awakening. Anjali’s collection at Paris Fashion week was part of her Ascension Chapter 2, blending eastern and western styles and all dresses featured third eye embroidery. Manya adorned her blue gown with elegance and grace, representing the Indian culture, beauty and style, which was very well appreciated by the audience at Paris fashion week. She further thanked her team of Avantika Tokas Midha, Dr Namrata Ghai and Dr Vidhi Chawla for their ongoing support and helping her prepare for this humongous international platform at Paris Fashion Week.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.