Mapsko Launches Two New Residential Plotted Developments Aspr Greenz and Aspr Hills in Sonipat & Gurgaon

Mapsko, a leading real estate developer based out of Gurgaon, has announced the launch of its new residential projects – Aspr Greenz and Aspr Hills. The projects include attractive plot sizes and facilities such as open gyms, kids’ play areas, and multi-purpose courts.

The new projects are located in prime locations of Gurgaon and Sonipat respectively and are well-connected to key city landmarks. With 135 acres of the township already in use, three projects have been delivered in Sonipat. Mapsko groups’ Aspr Greenz is located in the heart of Sonipat, less than a kilometer from NH 334B, which makes it well-connected to IMT Kharkhoda and prime industries such as Honda, Maruti Suzuki, and many more. Meanwhile, Aspr Hills boasts its peaceful and serene environment amidst the beauty of the Aravalli Hillsand its good connectivity through Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), Central Peripheral Road (CPR), and Dwarka Expressway.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mapsko Group has announced the launch of its new residential projects – Aspr Greenz and Aspr Hills

Rahul Singla, Director, Mapsko Group said, “With lavish facilities and a focus on comfort and convenience, Aspr Hills and Aspr Greenz are the perfect choices for families looking for a luxurious lifestyle in a serene environment. The buyers will have a choice to build their homes as per their taste and comfort.’’

Mapsko Group has pioneered real estate services, offering luxurious and best-in-class commercial and residential properties to customers. The group has developed many residential over the past 20 years.

Mapsko’s key delivered and ready-to-move-in projects are Mapsko City homes, Mapsko Galleria, and Mapsko Garden Estate located in the prime sectors-26, 26A & 27 of Sonepat, and Mapsko Royal Plaza, Mapsko Paradise, Mapsko Royale Ville and Mapsko Casa Bella located in the prime locations of Gurgaon Sector 82&83, a 5-minute-drive to the newly being constructed Dwarka Expressway that provides key connectivity to the IGI airport and future site for ‘Gurgoan Metro’ and nearby key locations through NH-8.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The group has developed many residential over the past 20 years

Mapsko is committed to providing high-quality and sustainable residential developments that offer the perfect balance of comfort and affordability. With Aspr Hills and Aspr Greenz, they continue to deliver on this promise and provide families with the perfect environment to call home.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}