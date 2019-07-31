Marathon Monte Carlo: Mulund’s most exclusive address

brand-stories

Monte Carlo is the most exclusive residential property in Mulund today. It’s one 43-storey tower, with just two apartments on a floor, and less than 70 apartments in all. It features palatial 4, 5 and 6 BHK residences – amongst the largest in the suburbs with breath-taking views that overlook the Mulund hills, and top-of-the-line amenities. The project has already received occupancy certificate till the 22nd floor, and families have already started moving in.

“When we designed the project, we wanted to create homes that offer something that a lot of luxury projects today don’t offer – large spaces. Monte Carlo has lavish apartments, with unmatched exclusivity, and that is an especially great choice for joint families,” says Mayur Shah, Managing Director, Marathon Group.

Apartment sizes at Monte Carlo are in the range of 1,900 sq.ft for 4BHKs, 2,400 sq.ft for 5BHKs and 2,700 sq.ft for 6BHKs.

The expansive living and dining room would probably be the largest seen in the city in any luxury project measuring over an incredible 550 sq.ft, and what adds to the spaciousness is the wide, floor-to-ceiling window that opens up to beautiful panoramic views of the hills.

The luxury experience is elevated further owing to the huge kitchen with servant quarter, enormous bedrooms with walk-in closets, large washrooms, and exquisite fittings. Carlo also offers a plethora of lifestyle amenities.

