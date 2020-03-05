March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month—here’s what you can do to keep the disease at bay
Expert talks about the risk factors of this disease that is among the top 10 cancers in India.brand-stories Updated: Mar 05, 2020 16:59 IST
Colorectal cancer may not be common in India, but the incidences are definitely rising. Hear Dr. Ashok Kumar Vaid, Chairman Medical & Haemato Oncology, Medanta Hospital, Gugraon, talk about how one can keep the disease at bay.
Know more about colorectal cancer here.
tags
top news
trending topics