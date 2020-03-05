e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Brand Stories / March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month—here’s what you can do to keep the disease at bay

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month—here’s what you can do to keep the disease at bay

Expert talks about the risk factors of this disease that is among the top 10 cancers in India.

brand-stories Updated: Mar 05, 2020 16:59 IST
By Dr. Ashok Kumar Vaid
By Dr. Ashok Kumar Vaid
Dr. Ashok Kumar Vaid
Dr. Ashok Kumar Vaid
         

Colorectal cancer may not be common in India, but the incidences are definitely rising. Hear Dr. Ashok Kumar Vaid, Chairman Medical & Haemato Oncology, Medanta Hospital, Gugraon, talk about how one can keep the disease at bay.

 

Know more about colorectal cancer here.

tags
top news
Coronavirus threat reschedules India-EU Summit, PM Modi cancels visit: MEA
Coronavirus threat reschedules India-EU Summit, PM Modi cancels visit: MEA
Delhi govt orders closure of primary schools till Mar 31 due to coronavirus
Delhi govt orders closure of primary schools till Mar 31 due to coronavirus
Tahir Hussain, wanted in IB staffer’s murder, arrested at Delhi court
Tahir Hussain, wanted in IB staffer’s murder, arrested at Delhi court
‘Tortured me mentally, physically for dowry’, alleges Sachin Bansal’s wife
‘Tortured me mentally, physically for dowry’, alleges Sachin Bansal’s wife
Video shows cops dragging officer as mob attacks them during Delhi violence
Video shows cops dragging officer as mob attacks them during Delhi violence
This Chinese auto company claims its car can fight off coronavirus
This Chinese auto company claims its car can fight off coronavirus
How Virat Kohli factor influenced appointment of new selectors
How Virat Kohli factor influenced appointment of new selectors
‘These are the rules, we can’t help it’-Harmanpreet after India enter final
‘These are the rules, we can’t help it’-Harmanpreet after India enter final
trending topics
Coronavirus in IndiaHarsh ManderDelhi Weather ForecastAmitabh BachchanPSPCL Result 2020BARC Admit Card 2020Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news