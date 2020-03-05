March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month—here’s what you can do to keep the disease at bay

brand-stories

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 16:59 IST

Colorectal cancer may not be common in India, but the incidences are definitely rising. Hear Dr. Ashok Kumar Vaid, Chairman Medical & Haemato Oncology, Medanta Hospital, Gugraon, talk about how one can keep the disease at bay.

Know more about colorectal cancer here.