MarcoWagon Brings On Running to Indian Consumers

ON Running, the Swiss athletic footwear company has taken the global market by storm with its innovative designs, cutting-edge technology, and business strategy. In a surprising turn of events, tennis legend Roger Federer, renowned for his exceptional discernment, chose ON Running's innovation over a tempting investment proposal from Nike.

Founded in 2010, ON Running has swiftly become a household name in the athletic footwear industry. The company's commitment to innovation, exemplified by its patented CloudTec® technology, has resonated with athletes and casual runners alike. This dedication to performance and comfort has enabled ON Running to secure a prominent position in the global market.

ON Running's ascent to an $8 billion valuation is a testament to its strategic vision and exceptional product offerings. The company's ability to understand and adapt to market trends, combined with a relentless pursuit of excellence, has set a new standard in the industry.

A key factor contributing to ON Running's success is its unique supply chain strategy. The company deliberately keeps its supply limited, creating a sense of exclusivity and desirability around its products. This scarcity model has resulted in unparalleled demand, as consumers eagerly anticipate new releases and are willing to go the extra mile to secure a pair of ON Running shoes.

As a global sourcing expert, MarcoWagon Retail Pvt Ltd (MRPL) has played a pivotal role in introducing ON Running's exceptional products to Indian consumers. Through strategic partnerships with leading e-commerce platforms like Myntra, MRPL Group has made ON Running's curated selection accessible to the discerning Indian market. The collaboration has not only met the growing demand for high performance athletic footwear but has also opened the door for a wider array of international brands.

Building on the success of bringing ON Running to India, MRPL Group is now at the forefront of a movement to introduce diverse and exciting international selections to the Indian market. Leveraging its global sourcing expertise, MRPL Group is working to bring a curated collection of renowned international brands and their exclusive products to Indian consumers through multiple e-commerce platforms. This initiative reflects MRPL Group's commitment to staying ahead in the dynamic world of retail and e-commerce.

Zenil Shah, Director of MarcoWagon Retail Pvt Ltd (MRPL)

As the front-runners in this dynamic game, MRPL Group continues to shape the landscape of retail in India, offering exciting opportunities for consumers to experience the best in global fashion and performance wear.

“MarcoWagon is excited to associate with the On Running brand and bring them to Indian consumers through Myntra. Leveraging our extensive global sourcing network, we're committed to bringing a unique collection of international brands across footwear, apparel, luggage, handbags, sunglasses, watches, and more to Indian consumers” - Mr. Zenil Shah, Director of MarcoWagon Retail Pvt Ltd (MRPL)

