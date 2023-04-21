Mari State University, Russia strengthening the ties with the Indian community

India, April 21, 2023: On April 19, 2023, Mari State University, the Flagship University of the Republic of Mari El, opened an International Patriotic Centre which will be engaged in analytical research in the field of international relations, public and cultural diplomacy, scientific and technological cooperation in the interests of the Mari State University, the Republic of Mari El, and the Russian Federation.

Mari State University is home to around 2900 International students from 47 countries across the world, out of which the majority of students belong to India. More than 1600 Indian students are currently pursuing their MBBS at MarSU.

Mari State University has been in highlight in the Indian market as it was the first university in Russia to accommodate Ukraine Returned Indian students for completing the MBBS Degree. At present more than 800 Ukraine returned Indian students are studying at the university.

The tasks of the new centre will be to promote Indian culture including information and analytical support for the international activities of MarSU, the export of educational services and issues of social and cultural adaptation of Indian students, inviting Indian visiting professors, and holding round tables and conferences with the higher institutions & universities from India.

MarSU has achieved remarkable milestones by winning the Priority 2030 State Program under the leadership of the Rector of the University, Prof. Shvetsov Mikhail N. who is always known for his vibrant, dynamic, and intellectual personality. He has been very popular among Indian students for his active participation and involvement in sports and cultural activities. He has been actively promoting Indian culture in the Mari -El.

The Indian students studying MBBS at Mari State University located at Yoshkar-Ola, the capital of Mari-El Republic are often seen enjoying and celebrating the Indian culture on the streets of the city with locals of the Yoshkar-Ola who await the celebrations with much enthusiasm. The city of Yoshkar-Ola has become the capital of Russia for International students.

Prof. S.K Washim, Chairman Rus Education, the exclusive admission partner for the admission of International students at Mari State University attended the inauguration of the International Patriotic Centre and while addressing the media he said, “This new Centre will strengthen the Indian and Russian cultural relationship between the student community. I express my heartfelt gratitude on the behalf of the Indian students and parents to the Mari State University, to the people of Yoshkar Ola, Mari-El Republic, and to the government of the Russian Federation for providing an excellent atmosphere and infrastructure which is helping Indian medical aspirants not only just in academics but also in the holistic development of the students.”

While studying at Mari State University, students get to experience a unique ecosystem that has been created in the capital of the Republic of Mari El for the development of intercultural communication, which allows effectively to live, study and work without interrupting the process of globalization. The atmosphere of Yoshkar-Ola allows you to concentrate on educational and scientific activities as much as possible. The Opening of the International Patriotic Centre in Yoshkar Ola will provide Indian students with an opportunity to be in touch with their motherland while studying MBBS in Russia.

