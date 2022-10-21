Market99 is stepping up its game! Now present in best malls of the country

What makes a brand a true success?

Is it having more stores in the best malls, a wider customer base, or rapidly increasing sales numbers?

Well, Market99 ticks off all these boxes impeccability, and with the looks of it, the brand has no intention of stopping now.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The retail sector was one of the most badly affected industries during the pandemic. While many big brands succumbed to these unprecedented times, Market99 has risen to be once again India’s top value-driven retail chain.

The brand has recently hit a huge milestone of 60+ flagship stores across the country. With 20+ new stores opening by next fiscal year, the future seems bright for everyone's favourite budget shopping destination. Market99 is all geared up to be India's biggest value retail chain, and with the looks of it, it is already there.

The brand now has a staggering presence in the best malls of the country. With stores in the biggest malls, Market99 now stands amongst some of the most popular international and Indian brands.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the founder and managing director of the company Mr Mohammed Abdullah, these huge milestones that Market99 has achieved in a very short span of time was inevitable.

“Market99 has always been on a growth trajectory, but considering the challenging times every establishment has faced in the last two years, these achievements were beyond our own expectations. With a store in every big mall of the country, a successful online store and remarkable presence in major online marketplaces, we are now more accessible to our customers than ever before.”

Accessibility to affordability has always been the motto of this retail giant. Now with stores in every major state of the country, Market99 is on its way to truly achieving its goal of making affordable and premium products accessible to every Indian.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.