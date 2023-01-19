Marketing Companies in India: Top 10 List

Online marketing is one of the most powerful strategies to increase visibility, attract customers to your website or business, and foster conversions.

It can be intimidating to employ strategies such as SEO, PPC, social media marketing, and email marketing for the purpose of advertising your business online. In these situations, you may want to consider enlisting the help of the top Marketing Companies in India to ensure that your business has the best possible online presence.

We understand the difficulties you may face while trying to find a top-notch marketing company in India to manage your business. There is an abundance of choices and each business presents something unique. This list could be exactly what you need to make the proper choice if you are overwhelmed by all of the options and uncertain how to choose the most suitable firm for you.

Top Marketing Companies in India are listed below:

This is an extensive listing of the top 10 Marketing Companies in India, along with the information regarding their founding, location, and services.

1. IndeedSEO

IndeedSEO has been in business for more than 10 years, and it has established itself as one of the most trustworthy and well-known digital marketing companies in India. IndeedSEO has earned the Google Partner status, which is a testament to the quality of their services. They have a team of experienced and knowledgeable marketing experts that are skilled in the most up-to-date strategies and techniques.

They create custom solutions tailored to the specific needs of each client, and the results speak for themselves. Many of their clients have achieved first page rankings on Google and other review platforms such as clutch, which is a testament to the quality of their work. They specialize in SEO, PPC, and social media, and their clients come from all over the world. To prove their top-notch work and how it can result in increased returns on investment, IndeedSEO has case studies available on their website.

Their success has even been recognized by Clutch, Google and other review sites, so you can trust that they know what they’re doing. With their comprehensive services, they can help you take your business to the next level and make sure you get the most out of your marketing efforts.

Year of establishment: 2010

Location: Mohali (Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar), Punjab, India

Services: They specialize in digital marketing, SEO, web design and development, email marketing, review management, social media marketing, content marketing and online advertising etc.

Clientele: SmallRig Nubs Plastics, RSN Property Group, HoodGuyz, and a lot more.

They have received awards from top companies like Clutch, design rush, Goodfirms, Business Of Apps, Tech Reviewer, Forbes, G2, Yelp, PCmag, etc.

2. Adscrey

Adscrey is another great marketing company to emerge in India. With its superior knowledge and marketing strategies, they are quickly becoming a trusted name in the industry. Their team of experienced professionals is dedicated to helping brands and producers increase their reach, influence and engagement with their target audiences. Adscrey offers services in digital marketing, SEO, social media marketing, content marketing and online advertising solutions.

Year of establishment: 2021

Location: Mumbai, India

Services: They specialize in digital marketing, SEO, social media marketing, content marketing and online advertising

Clientele: RASyog, Avon Engineering, Kanpur CAB, and a lot more.

Awards: They have received awards from Clutch, Zoominfo, etc.

3. Touchstone Infotech

Touchstone Infotech is another marketing company making a name in India. With innovative new approaches to marketing, they are quickly becoming one of the biggest players in the industry. They specialize in digital marketing, e-commerce, SEO optimization, and more. They offer their clients the latest technology and tools to help them achieve the best results.

Year of establishment: 2013

Location: New Delhi, India

Services: They specialize in digital marketing, e-commerce, SEO optimization

Clientele: Technotrust, Skill Help Centre, Kol Valley, Institute of Nursing, and a lot more.

Awards: They have received recognition from Hubspot, Microsoft, Clutch, Ambitionbox, Semrush, etc.

4. Remark

Remark is the latest addition to the marketing world in India. This company is building a strong presence in the nation, offering new approaches to advertising and marketing for businesses, both large and small. Remark focuses on innovation, aiming to create custom campaigns that engage their audience and bring tangible results.

Year of establishment: 2019

Location: Gujarat, India

Services: They specialize in advertising and marketing for businesses.

Clientele: Keshav Realty, DAMENSCH, Photon, HMEN, and a lot more.

Awards: No information available.

5. Bidsopt

Bidsopt is one of the emerging companies in the field of digital marketing in India. Taking advantage of the huge consumer base India has to offer, Bidsopt has tapped into an ever-growing opportunity. The company is striving to become a leader in the field of online marketing and media solutions in India.

Year of establishment: 2014

Location: Chennai, India

Services: They specialize in web design and development, social media marketing and search engine optimization

Clientele: Smartyads, Gothamads, and a lot more.

Awards: No information available.

6. Brand Provoke

Brand Provoke is a leading marketing company in India that has established itself as one of the top players in the industry. With their cutting-edge ideas and creative solutions, they have been able to create a strong presence in the market, making them a trusted name among their clients. Their team of experienced professionals provides comprehensive marketing services, from developing strategies to managing campaigns, and ensures that their clients’ goals are achieved.

Year of establishment: 2020

Location: Noida, India

Services: They specialize in SEO, content marketing and social media marketing

Clientele: Papercats, Lenskart Solutions, Kapco Electric Pvt Ltd, and a lot more.

Awards: They have received awards from Clutch, Zoominfo, etc.

7. Collectcent Digital Media Pvt. Ltd.

Collectcent Digital Media Pvt. Ltd is one of the top marketing companies in India, and with good reason. With its innovative approach to digital marketing, Collectcent has established itself as a leader in the industry. The company offers a wide range of services, including SEO, social media marketing, content marketing, lead generation, and more. Collectcent also offers a comprehensive suite of analytics tools that allow its clients to track the performance of their campaigns.

Year of establishment: 2013

Location: Gurugram, Delhi, India

Services: They specialize in PPC Management, Local Digital Advertising, Website Design & Development, Content Creation & Optimization, and Social Media Marketing

Clientele: Hungama, AIRBNB, Booking.com, and a lot more.

Awards: They have received awards from Clutch, Mobex Award, The Mobby's Awards, etc.

8. Boch & Fernsh

Boch & Fernsh is one of the top marketing companies in India, providing innovative and effective solutions for businesses of all sizes. Their marketing services span a wide range of areas, from digital marketing to traditional advertising, and their team of experienced professionals is dedicated to a comprehensive approach that takes into account the unique needs of each client. With a comprehensive range of marketing strategies and tools, Boch & Fernsh helps to create profitable campaigns and develop long-term relationships with customers.

Year of establishment: 2005

Location: Mumbai, India

Services: They specialize in Social Media Management, Digital & Media Planning, Digital Creative & Content, Digital PR & Publicity, and Search Engine Optimization

Clientele: MoneyGram, Lioli, Adler Paper, and a lot more.

9. Ingenious Advertise

In India, Ingenious Advertise is one of the top marketing companies, helping brands reach their target audience in an efficient and effective manner. They specialize in digital marketing, providing services such as creating and managing campaigns on social media, creating content, designing websites, and more. They also offer traditional marketing services such as print and television advertising. With their extensive network of partners, they are able to offer clients the best possible solutions for their marketing needs.

Year of establishment: 2015

Location: Hyderabad, India

Services: They specialize in Digital & Media Planning, Digital Creative & Content, Digital PR & Publicity, and Search Engine Optimization

Clientele: Apila, Elate International School, Rideasy, and a lot more.

10. HowToDigital

HowToDigital is one of the top marketing companies in India, offering a wide range of services to its clients. The company is dedicated to helping businesses grow and reach their maximum potential through digital marketing strategies. The team at HowToDigital is highly experienced and comprises some of the most talented digital marketers in India. They understand the importance of digital marketing and how it can help businesses to achieve success. With their help, businesses can create campaigns that will reach the right audience and generate the right results.

Year of establishment: 2019

Location: Mumbai, India

Services: They specialize in Search Engine Optimization, Online Advertising, Email Marketing, Social Media Optimization, Traditional Advertising, and Brand Promotion

Clientele: IndoAsian, Jack & Jones, Legrand, and a lot more.

11. Conclusion

Marketing is much more than just performing certain tasks; it's an art of bringing your website to the top of search engine rankings. The best marketing companies in India that are serious about their marketing strategies demonstrate their dedication to success through their result-driven approach. To help you find the best marketing company in India to help you achieve success, here is a list of the top marketing companies in the country.

These best marketing companies in India have the expertise and experience to help you reach your goals. They have the resources to implement the most effective marketing strategies for your business and to ensure that you get the best results. With their help, you can rest assured that you will be able to reach your target audience and establish yourself as a leader in your industry. Investing in the right marketing company is essential for any business that wants to succeed in today's competitive market.

