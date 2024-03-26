Maruti Suzuki Swift vs Tata Tiago EV: Price, Features, and Performance Compared

If you are looking to buy a new car, you must be frantically searching through car catalogues and comparing user ratings. After all that search, you must have considered the Maruti Suzuki Swiftand Tata Tiago EV as your top choices.

Both car models have been a popular choice amongst car lovers for a long time for justifiable reasons. With vastly different features and performance, both have their pros and cons.

If you want to list all the comparisons of Maruti Suzuki and Tata Tiago EV, we have got you covered. Check out the price tag and performance variabilities before making a decision.

Maruti Suzuki Swift: Features and Performance

Before getting any car, you must check if the features align with your needs. Here are some features that Maruti Swift offers.

Safety

The most important feature of any car is its safety feature. Look at how many airbags and seatbelts it provides. Check if your desired brand gives any seat belts or overspeed warnings.

You do not need to worry about your safety in the Maruti Suzuki Swift as it has all the necessary features.

If overspeeding over 80 km/h is detected, your car will warn you with one beep. If you drive over 120 km/h, it will warn you with continuous beeps.

It also comes with a seat belt warning and a rear middle three-point seatbelt for protection during accidents. Besides, Swift contains 2 airbags, each for the driver and passenger, and provides child seat anchor points. It also has a child safety lock for the safety of your children.

However, you will not get a puncture repair kit with this car.

Comfort

Temperature regulation is a vital need after a long day at work. With Maruti Swift, you will get an air conditioner, a front AC, and a heater. The front AC will have a common fan speed control.

It has cabin boot access, tilted steering adjustment, rear parking sensors, and a 12V power outlet for convenience.

Seats andStorage

Swift offers further comfort with driver seat and front seat adjustment, along with headrests available both in the front and rear.

Both driver and front passenger seat adjustments can be done in four ways by adjusting manually.

Warranty

With the Maruti Suzuki Swift, you will get a two-year warranty of up to 40,000 kilometres.

If the Maruti Swift doesn’t suffice your needs in terms of outright performance, you can also consider the Tata Altroz. It offers better performance as it comes equipped witha more powerful turbocharged engine.

Tata Tiago EV: Features

Tata Tiago EV has similar features to the Maruti Suzuki Swift. Check out the differences we found by comparing their safety and convenience scales.

Safety

Tata Tiago EV is already one point higher than Suzuki Swift since it's marked at 4 stars according to the Global NCAP rating, whereas Swift is marked at 2 stars only.

Its safety features include overspeed and seat belt warning. You will hear a beeping noise if you are riding over 80 km/h. Continuous beeping warnings are also given if your speed is over 120 km/h.

Tata Tiago EV has 2 airbags ready for accidents, one for the driver and the other for the front seated passenger.

Comfort

Tiago comes with an air conditioner and heater with automatic climate control. With this feature, you won't need to worry about changing your car's temperature while driving by risking yourself. Your car will do it for you.

Your car will also have adjustable steering, power steering, and rear parking sensors.

Please note that it does not include keyless entry or a multifunctional steering wheel as its comfort feature.

Seats and Storage

This car comes with a 5-seater capacity and 5 doors with 240 litres of boot space and 1235 kilograms of kerb weight.

Tata Tiago EV provides driver and passenger seat adjustments, which are manually adjustable in 6 ways.

Warranty

Tiago has a battery warranty of 8 years with a coverage of 1,60,000 kilometres. It also provides a general warranty for up to 3 years with 1,25,000 kilometres.

The Tata Tiago EV is a budget-friendly option when it comes to getting into the world of EVs. However, if you are looking for a budget-friendly micro-SUV, the Hyundai Exter presents a strong case for itself as it comes loaded with features and offers decent performance.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Vs Tata Tiago EV Price

After comparing the features and going through user reviews, you must already have a choice. Before finalising your decision, check out the current price structure.

As of 2024, the Maruti Suzuki Swift is marked at Rs. 5.99 lakhs at showroom price. It is available in a total of 11 variants, including VXI, ZXI CNG, and many more.

On the other hand, the Tata Tiago EV on road priceis marked at the showroom price of Rs. 7.99 lakhs. Its variants currently include XE, XT, and others.

Conclusion

As the features show, the Tiago EV has a better NCAP rating of 4 stars than Swift's 2-star rating. However, most features of these cars are similar, including their safety, space, and child-friendly features.

The length of their warranty is another point of difference. Tiago presents a 3-year warranty, while Maruti Suzuki Swift only offers a 2-year one.

Now that you have looked at the features of both brands figure out your needs. You can choose the car of your choice accordingly.

