Master the Law: Join Parul University’s Cutting-Edge LLM Program and Advance Your Career

India, 5th September 2023: Parul University, a distinguished institution for its exceptional insights and knowledge, is offering an LLM program, an advanced degree in law for law graduates or legal professionals who want to deepen their knowledge in a specific area of law or acquire new skills and expertise.

The program offers a wide range of specializations, such as masters in Alternate Dispute Resolution, Criminal and Security Law, Environmental Law, Intellectual Property Law, International Human Rights Law, International Law, Public Policy, and Governance. These specialized degrees are designed with a mission to offer relevant programs that address the changing needs of society and the laws to tackle these changes.

The program equips legal professionals with the skills and knowledge they need to advance their careers. It enables them to specialize in a specific area of law and become experts in their field, which can make them more competitive in the job market and increase their earning potential. Parul University allows students to choose a specific area of law to focus on. This can be important for legal professionals who want to develop expertise in a particular field, such as international law, intellectual property, or environmental law.

Parul University’s LLM program provides a global perspective on the law. This can be valuable for legal professionals who work in multinational companies, international organizations, or in cross-border transactions. The program can help them to understand the legal frameworks of different countries and navigate the complexities of international law. The program faculty emphasizes research and writing skills, which are essential for legal professionals. The program requires students to write research papers and essays, which can help them to develop their analytical, research, and writing skills.

Dr. Devanshu Patel, President, Parul University expressed gratitude for the program and remarked on its superiority in providing students with a valuable exchange of knowledge by affirming, “Legal education maintains a position of great significance in today’s society, it is a vital component of ensuring administrative transparency, delivering social justice and the maintenance of global peace. Parul University is dedicated to imparting knowledge of law coupled with an understanding of essential legal principles. The faculty plays the vital role of shaping the future of abled, critically thinking, analytically empowered and enlightened legal human resources”

The placement cell of Parul University has strong industry ties. The cell has established relationships with leading law firms, corporate legal departments, and other organizations like Desai & Diwanji, Khaitan & Co, Maxxis Tires, AZB & Partners, DSK Legal, Lakshmi Kumaran & Sridharan, Knight Frank, Margdarshak, etc. which provide students with access to a wide range of internship and job opportunities. The cell also hosts regular industry events, such as guest lectures and career fairs, to enable students to connect with professionals and gain insights into the legal industry.

Furthermore, Parul University is a multidisciplinary destination of learning and innovation, propelling quality in higher education with a record of being India’s youngest private university to receive NAAC A++ accreditation in the first cycle. The University’s stamps of quality extend to its DISR recognition for quality research, NABL accreditation for quality in clinical medical research, NABH accreditation for quality healthcare, and ARIIA Top 50 ranking for innovation achievements nationwide. In recognition of Parul University’s excellence in education, it has been awarded

