Mastering the online lecture revolution with Parul University's MBA Program

India, 09 June 2023: One of India's most acclaimed and eminent universities, Parul University is embracing the shift towards online education by offering a two-year Online MBA program that can be pursued entirely in a digital mode. The program is designed to provide students with a deep understanding and comprehensive knowledge of business education and management. The curriculum has been carefully crafted to offer flexibility and convenience while also emphasizing the crucial aspect of networking.

The Online MBA program spans four semesters over two years, with students selecting a specialization in the second year. Parul University offers a wide range of 20 specializations, catering to individual interests and the need for knowledge in specific sectors. These specializations include Agricultural Management, Banking and Financial Services, Digital Marketing and Sales Management, Entrepreneurship & Innovation Development, Family-Managed Business, Healthcare Management, International Trade & Business, Logistics & Supply Chain Management, Pharmaceutical Management, Project Management, Public Policy, Retail Management, Tourism & Event Management, Operation Management, Forensic Accounting & Corporate Fraud Investigation, Business Analytics Information Technology, Human Resource Management, Finance Management, and Marketing Management.

Dr. Kunjal Sinha, Director, Centre for Continuing Education and Online Learning, Parul University, expressed their views on the online MBA program by stating that “Parul University’s Online MBA program represents a longstanding legacy of producing successful business leaders. It equips students with the knowledge, skills, and network necessary to excel in today’s competitive business world.”

In addition to the degree, Parul University offers other perks to enhance students’ learning experience. The university provides free certification courses in five different core areas and the opportunity to pursue a Postgraduate Diploma in Digital & Social Media Marketing or Industrial Relations & Personnel Management alongside their online MBA program with a 30% scholarship.

When it comes to placements and recruitments, Parul University promises 100% placement for its postgraduate online MBA program. The university boasts an impressive track record with access to a vast network of 2500+ recruiting companies.

The University stands out as a credible choice for pursuing an online degree. It is UGC-entitled and NAAC A++ accredited and offers affordability and educational scholarships. The online MBA program goes beyond theoretical knowledge by providing mentorship, career support, practical learning, and entrepreneurship skills.

Parul University is the ideal destination for those seeking to pursue an Online MBA program. With its renowned reputation, the university ensures that the online programs offered hold significant value in the professional field. The emphasis on affordability and educational scholarships makes Parul University accessible to aspiring students, while the program's focus on mentorship, career support, practical learning, and entrepreneurship skills, sets it apart from others. As the demand for online learning continues to grow, Parul University remains at the forefront of providing a comprehensive and enriching educational experience that equips students with the knowledge, skills, and network necessary to excel in today's competitive business world.

