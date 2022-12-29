Mattress for back pain- What are your options?

If you venture to buy mattress online, you will realize how it is quite a confusing task at times. There are tons of options available today, with regard to a mattress online. There are not only regular mattresses that we have used over the years, but several new-age varieties that promise not only greater comfort, but also several unique features in turn.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The new age bed mattress is not just about utilitarian purposes, i.e. having something to sleep on, as earlier generations often thought. Today, people desire the best mattresses, which are not only practical and fit their beds, but also highly comfortable at the same time. More and more people are realizing the value that quality sleep brings to their lives. In fact, research reports and studies indicate how getting comfortable and undisturbed sleep plays a huge role in refreshing the body and mind, enhancing productivity and concentration, regulating appetite, and boosting energy and wellness greatly. In this context, it is right to mention that people with back pain often go through severe discomfort on a regular basis and this extends to their sleep-times as well. However, there are several orthopedic mattresses available today, which promise to solve this problem.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What is an orthopedic mattress?

You may have heard of an orthopedic mattress or ortho mattress as it is called. An ortho bed mattress is something that has been tailored to offer greater support for the back, joints, and also other parts of the body. Buying an orthopedic bed mattress means greater pain relief while sleeping, with even or suitable distribution of weight as well. These are products that are crafted on the basis of studies and intensive research on orthopedics, which majorly emphasizes on joint and spinal issues and deformities.

Should you buy an orthopedic mattress online?

The answer is a resounding yes, since an orthopedic bed setup will naturally save you the trouble of grappling with severe and unrelenting back pain at night. You can find orthopedic bed mattresses readily online and that too in diverse avatars. At the same time, your ortho mattress online does not always have to cost a bomb. Get hold of the right one for yourself, after consulting the experts, and enjoy pain-free and healthier sleep that keeps you refreshed and energetic the next day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

You can find orthopedic bed mattresses readily online and that too in diverse avatars.

What type of mattress and where to buy?

As mentioned, you can purchase various orthopedic mattresses online. There are options available to suit every need or requirement. You should always take a little time while choosing your ortho mattress online. Go for something which ensures great weight distribution along with great support, ensuring a proper cycle of sleep. You should choose a mattress with good support in the centre and individually pocketed springs in an ideal scenario.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Other features to look for include anti pilling, which is immensely convenient, and also a long warranty (10-12 years at least). You should also choose a mattress that repels water and comes with an integrated mattress protector. A customized top fabric is another good feature to have. Check for stain resistance features alongside along with suitably soft fabric on top and cutting-edge foam quality. The mattress protector should be able to keep the mattress secure from water and harmful stains. The mattress’ fabric should be breathable, ideally with a top fabric that is knitted. It is essential in order to ensure proper ventilation and comfort while sleeping. You should also look for a substantial trial period for the mattress. Orthopedic mattresses work marvelously in terms of ensuring better sleep quality at night, and ensure that you get the back support and pain relief that you deserve. They are innovations that have made life comfortable for loads of individuals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.