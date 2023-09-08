Max Group's Historic Milestone: Amalgamation of Max Ventures and Industries Ltd (MVIL) into Max Estates Limited (MEL)

Max Ventures and Industries Ltd (MVIL) came into existence in 2015 to house Max Group’s businesses outside insurance, healthcare and senior care segments. As part of focussed strategy, MVIL zeroed in on Real Estate as the core segment to scale anchored on the principle of ‘Natural ownership’ at the back of both in-house distinctive competitive advantages as well as market attractiveness particularly in North India. Over time, MVIL has divested non-core businesses to become a pure play Real Estate entity.

Max Estates Limited (MEL) aims to bring Max Group’s values of Sevabhav, Excellence and Credibility to the Indian real estate sector with the purpose of “Enhancing quality of life through spaces it creates”. This journey began in 2016 and has been dotted with notable milestones and achievements over 3 distinct phases elaborated further as below.

MEL 1.0 (From 2015 to 2018): Experiment

During this phase, the company focused on speciality packaging films business while also exploring the wider world of business including real estate. In 2018, MEL delivered 222 Rajpur, a luxury residential villa community situated on Rajpur Road in Dehradun. This project represented the company's foray into the real estate sector as an experiment. The project, with 22 luxury villas spread on 5 acres of land overlooking Mussoorie hills, in many ways seeded the concept of ‘LiveWell’. It is fully sold, and the community is thriving with several families residing.

222 Rajpur, Dehradun

MEL 2.0 (From 2019 to 2022): Establish

In this phase, the company formalized its strategy to deliver on its purpose. The company chose - One region and multiple asset class, as its strategy to grow. With Delhi NCR as the playground, the company initially focussed on office led commercial developments. During this period, MEL expanded its operations and ventured into notable projects. One of the key projects delivered during MEL 2.0 was Max Towers, a unique commercial office space located at the cusp of Delhi and Noida. Max Towers stood out as a marquee development, offering innovative features and amenities to cater to the needs of modern businesses and enable holistic well-being of its occupiers. Following that in 2020, Max House, a redevelopment project of an office campus in Okhla, South Delhi, was also completed. Both Max Towers and Max House achieved and maintained a full occupancy with 100% leasing, indicating a strong demand for these premium office spaces. The realized rentals for these projects commanded a significant premium of 25-30% compared to their respective micro markets, highlighting their success and attractiveness to tenants.

Establishing its name in the NCR commercial market, the company launched its 3rd commercial real estate project Max Square, comprising ~0.7 mn sq ft of area in Noida built on the theme of ‘where nature meets work’. Max Square received occupancy in Feb '23 and is seeing good traction from a multitude of domestic as well as international companies. It is expected to be fully leased in 12-18 months from receipt of the occupancy.Phase II of Max House, Okhla is currently under construction and is expected to be delivered by Q3 FY24.

During this period the Company also restructured its portfolio by announcing an exit from the Specialty Packaging Films business to focus on Real Estate. The company divested its 51% stake in MSFL for INR 628 crore to its partner Toppan Printing, which already held 49% stake in MSFL. This provided the company with growth capital, which has been redeployed in growing the real estate portfolio as explained in the next section.

Clockwise - Max House, Okhla (Top Left), Max Towers, Noida (Mid Right) and Max Square, Noida (Bottom Left)

MEL 3.0 (2023 onwards): Expansion

FY2023 was a transformation year with MEL restructuring its portfolio and making strategic announcements. One significant move was entry into the premium residential real estate market in Delhi NCR with the acquisition of a 10-acre residential land parcel in Noida. The company achieved 100% sales in the pre formal launch Phase itself, garnering booking worth INR 1,800 CR at a sale price of ~INR 18,000 per sq ft, unprecedented in the history of Noida.

It also announced its entry into Gurgaon, by acquiring a 7.15-acre commercial land parcel on the Golf Course Extension Road and entering into a residential joint development of a ~12-acre land parcel in Sector 36A, Gurgaon. In addition, the company also executed an Agreement to Transfer for acquisition of a ~4-acre commercial land parcel in Sector 129, Noida, adjacent to Max Square, Noida.

Estate 128, Noida

These acquisitions allowed the company’s portfolio to grow to 8 Mn sq ft. Besides these, the Hon’ble NCLT has also approved its Resolution Plan for Delhi One (~2.5 Mn sq ft) the implementation of which is subject to approval from Noida. With this, the Company has built a well-diversified portfolio across asset classes (Residential and Commercial), geography (Noida, Delhi and Gurgaon), and risk spectrum in terms of delivered, nearing completion and under design.

MEL is making significant strides to establish itself as a leading real estate brand in Delhi NCR, with focus on the well-being of its consumers and all its stakeholders. Anchored on its operating philosophy of WorkWell & LiveWell, MEL aims to deliver design and hospitality-led differentiated consumer experiences. It’s aspiration is to add a couple of million sq ft to its portfolio to continue the growth trajectory. They are confident to make the company the leading Real Estate brand in Delhi-NCR – a market that has a huge vacuum of credible and reputed developers in comparison to the size, a cluster with 25 mn+ population.

The soon to be listed entity, named Max Estates Limited, will truly reflect the company’s vision, the nature of its business and aspiration to scale the Real Estate (RE) footprint in Delhi-NCR. The merger would enhance MEL’s balance sheet flexibility to further expand and grow the RE business and the company also expects time and cost synergies through streamlining of administrative operations. This will simplify the corporate structure, and also enable the company to re-name the entity as Max Estates – a move that will resonate with real estate as the only focus of the company.

