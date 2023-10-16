Maximizing Your Savings with AU Debit Card Offers

Introduction Debit cards have revolutionized the way we handle our finances. They provide the convenience of cashless transactions while helping us stay within our budget. Did you know that your AU Debit Card can also be a gateway to substantial savings? In this article, we will explore some fantastic AU Debit Card offers across various categories, helping you make the most of your hard-earned money.

Entertainment: INOX

If you are a movie buff, with your AU debit card you can enjoy a night out at the movies while saving money. INOX Entertainment offers a 20% discount on movie tickets when you spend a minimum of Rs. 500 or more. This offer is valid once per card per month, making it perfect for regular moviegoers. The maximum discount you can avail of is Rs. 100.

Food Delivery: Swiggy

Craving your favourite meal from the comfort of your home? We have you covered. When you use your AU debit card, you can get a 30% discount on orders worth Rs. 199 or more. What’s more, this offer can be used twice per card per month, ensuring you can satisfy your taste buds without breaking the bank., The maximum discount available is of Rs. 75.

Grocery Shopping: JioMart

Grocery shopping is a necessity. However, we make sure it does not burn a hole in your pocket. JioMart offers AU Debit Cardholders a 10% instant discount on purchases of Rs. 2,000 and above. This offer is valid once per card during the 1st to the 7th of every month, allowing you to stock up on essentials while saving. The maximum discount is capped at Rs. 300.

Online Shopping: Tata CLiQ

If you love online shopping, Tata CLiQ has a special offer for you. Use your AU Debit Card to get a 10% discount on purchases of Rs. 1,500 or more, with a maximum discount of Rs. 500. You can avail of this offer once per card per month, making it a great way to upgrade your wardrobe or shop for electronics at a discount.

Travel: MakeMyTrip

Planning a vacation? MakeMyTrip offers multiple discounts for AU Debit Cardholders. Enjoy a flat 15% off on domestic hotels, villas, and apartments with no minimum spend requirement and a maximum discount of Rs. 3,000. For domestic flight tickets, you can get a flat 12% discount with a maximum discount of Rs. 1,250. Additionally, there are discounts on outstation cab bookings and bus bookings. These offers are valid on Tuesdays and limited to one booking per card type per category per month during the offer period.

Health & Wellness: Pharmeasy and Apollo24*7

Your health matters, and so do your savings. Using you AU Debit Card, you can avail a flat Rs. 150 discount on a minimum transaction of Rs. 2,000 ON Pharmeasy offers, (valid once per card per month). Apollo24*7 provides a flat Rs. 200 off on a minimum transaction of Rs. 1,200, with categories including pharmacy, diagnostics, and consultation. These offers ensure that you can take care of your health without straining your finances.

Fashion: Amazon Fashion

Stay stylish without overspending with AU debit card offers on Amazon Fashion. Get a 10% instant discount on a minimum transaction of Rs. 1,000 and above, with a maximum discount of Rs. 500 per card per month. This offer is available every Sunday and covers fashion and beauty products, allowing you to revamp your wardrobe affordably.

To know more about the offers, click https://offers.aubank.in/

Conclusion

AU Debit Card is not just a payment tool; it is a gateway to incredible savings across various categories. Whether you are a movie enthusiast, a foodie, a shopper, a traveller, or someone focused on health and wellness, these exclusive offers can help you maximize your savings while enjoying the convenience of cashless transactions. By opening an AU Savings Account, you can unlock even more financial benefits and opportunities for a more financially rewarding life. Make sure to keep an eye on these offers and make the most of your AU Debit Card for a brighter financial future.

Debit cards have revolutionized the way we handle our finances. They provide the convenience of cashless transactions while helping us stay within our budget. Did you know that your AU Debit Card can also be a gateway to substantial savings? In this article, we will explore some fantastic AU Debit Card offers across various categories, helping you make the most of your hard-earned money.

Entertainment: INOX

If you are a movie buff, with your AU debit card you can enjoy a night out at the movies while saving money. INOX Entertainment offers a 20% discount on movie tickets when you spend a minimum of Rs. 500 or more. This offer is valid once per card per month, making it perfect for regular moviegoers. The maximum discount you can avail of is Rs. 100.

Food Delivery: Swiggy

Craving your favourite meal from the comfort of your home? We have you covered. When you use your AU debit card, you can get a 30% discount on orders worth Rs. 199 or more. What’s more, this offer can be used twice per card per month, ensuring you can satisfy your taste buds without breaking the bank., The maximum discount available is of Rs. 75.

Grocery Shopping: JioMart

Grocery shopping is a necessity. However, we make sure it does not burn a hole in your pocket. JioMart offers AU Debit Cardholders a 10% instant discount on purchases of Rs. 2,000 and above. This offer is valid once per card during the 1st to the 7th of every month, allowing you to stock up on essentials while saving. The maximum discount is capped at Rs. 300.

Online Shopping: Tata CLiQ

If you love online shopping, Tata CLiQ has a special offer for you. Use your AU Debit Card to get a 10% discount on purchases of Rs. 1,500 or more, with a maximum discount of Rs. 500. You can avail of this offer once per card per month, making it a great way to upgrade your wardrobe or shop for electronics at a discount.

Travel: MakeMyTrip

Planning a vacation? MakeMyTrip offers multiple discounts for AU Debit Cardholders. Enjoy a flat 15% off on domestic hotels, villas, and apartments with no minimum spend requirement and a maximum discount of Rs. 3,000. For domestic flight tickets, you can get a flat 12% discount with a maximum discount of Rs. 1,250. Additionally, there are discounts on outstation cab bookings and bus bookings. These offers are valid on Tuesdays and limited to one booking per card type per category per month during the offer period.

Health & Wellness: Pharmeasy and Apollo24*7

Your health matters, and so do your savings. Using you AU Debit Card, you can avail a flat Rs. 150 discount on a minimum transaction of Rs. 2,000 ON Pharmeasy offers, (valid once per card per month). Apollo24*7 provides a flat Rs. 200 off on a minimum transaction of Rs. 1,200, with categories including pharmacy, diagnostics, and consultation. These offers ensure that you can take care of your health without straining your finances.

Fashion: Amazon Fashion

Stay stylish without overspending with AU debit card offers on Amazon Fashion. Get a 10% instant discount on a minimum transaction of Rs. 1,000 and above, with a maximum discount of Rs. 500 per card per month. This offer is available every Sunday and covers fashion and beauty products, allowing you to revamp your wardrobe affordably.

To know more about the offers, click https://offers.aubank.in/

Conclusion

AU Debit Card is not just a payment tool; it is a gateway to incredible savings across various categories. Whether you are a movie enthusiast, a foodie, a shopper, a traveller, or someone focused on health and wellness, these exclusive offers can help you maximize your savings while enjoying the convenience of cashless transactions. By opening an AU Savings Account, you can unlock even more financial benefits and opportunities for a more financially rewarding life. Make sure to keep an eye on these offers and make the most of your AU Debit Card for a brighter financial future.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!