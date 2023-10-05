Maxzone Clothing emerged as one of India’s fastest-growing T-shirt brand this year

India, October 05, 2023: Popular menswear brand, Maxzone Clothing has recently hit an impressive milestone, clocking an incredible sale of over 1 crore T-shirts within the last year. This achievement follows yet another feat the well-loved men’s brand witnessed earlier in 2023 by garnering around a whopping 200 crore turnover. The latest sales figures indicate that the brand has been growing its presence significantly and thus is set to hit an all-time high turnover in the coming days.

About the milestone, Gaurav Agarwal, Director of Maxzone Clothing, expressed, “The accomplishment of surpassing 1 crore T-shirt sales in the past year speaks volumes about our team's dedication to upholding quality, affordability, and a keen understanding of varied customer requirements. We are thrilled by the impressive sales and are inspired to deliver better quality and more diverse products in the days to come.”

Behind the remarkable revenue and sales figures lies Maxzone Clothing's solid understanding of the diverse market landscape. The brand recognizes the unique preferences of men across various regions, encompassing fits, sizes, cuts, colors, and fabrics. Maxzone meticulously tailors its offerings to cater to these diverse preferences, shattering the notion of a one-size-fits-all approach. This strategic pivot towards catering to regional preferences early on has become their hallmark, propelling their extraordinary achievements, including the sale of over 10 million t-shirts.

This recent milestone is set to catapult Maxzone Clothing into even greater popularity. The brand proudly wears the 'Made in India' tag, affirming that local brands can deliver high-quality products at budget-friendly prices—Maxzone's range of T-shirts commences at just ₹399. This affordability has widened the brand's reach, touching a vast segment of the Indian population. This, in turn, has not only revolutionized wardrobes across the nation but has also significantly supported the domestic manufacturing sector, fostering job opportunities

Maxzone Clothing embarked on its journey in 2009, placing a strong emphasis on curating T-shirts that exude comfort, boasting seamless stitching for an optimal fit. By 2010, their prowess had already resonated triumphantly in the eastern Indian market, achieving a remarkable feat of selling over a million T-shirts. The success surge of Maxzone Clothing propelled them to expand their market reach into the North and West regions of India, always staying attuned to fashion trends.

Maxzone Clothing remains resolute in its vision to provide top-notch, budget-friendly apparel while proudly promoting Indian craftsmanship.

Throughout the brand's evolution, a commitment to innovation has remained at its core. One of its notable strategic moves was the incorporation of Bio Wash Fabric and the deployment of the advanced SULPHET automatic printing machine, resulting in a significant elevation of product quality. Furthermore, the brand witnessed a surge in production efficiency by embracing cutting-edge technologies like Digital systems, implementing rigorous Multiple QC Checks, and actively integrating Customer feedback systems into their operations.

Eventually, the venture gained popularity and expanded into the southern region. In 2017-2018, the honeycombed polo from PlusPoint, one of Maxzone’s sub-brands sold a remarkable one million units within a year. Similarly, in 2019-2020, Menology Clothing, another sub-brand of the company, catering to premium-quality clothing, also became a household name soon after its inception. Further, Maxzone Clothing introduced MMF fibres for durable daily wear in 2021 and achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification in 2022.

With an impressive annual sale of over 1 crore T-shirts and an exciting global expansion plan set to launch in Dubai, Maxzone Clothing remains resolute in its vision to provide top-notch, budget-friendly apparel while proudly promoting Indian craftsmanship. The company looks forward to continuing its growth and prioritizing customer satisfaction in the years ahead.

For more information, please visit: https://maxzoneclothing.com/

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/maxzoneclothing/

