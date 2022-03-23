Maya Medi Spa launches EMSCULPT in Bangalore

Bangalore’s leading aesthetics medical spa specialising in micro treatments, Maya Medi Spa has launched BTL EMSCULPT- the only USFDA cleared technology in the world that strengthens your muscle & burns fat. It is the first and only non-invasive body shaping procedure that simultaneously addresses both Muscle and Fat creating unbelievable contouring results! It helps patients build muscle and sculpt the body. In addition, EMSCULPT provides the world's first non-invasive buttock toning procedure. The procedure is based on HIFEM (High Intensity Focused Electromagnetic Energy). A single EMSCULPT session is equal to doing 20,000 crunches. Diet and exercise alone do not help many to build and maintain the physique they desire. EMSCULPT is a cutting-edge option for building muscle while reducing stubborn pockets of fat.

What areas does EMSCULPT treat:

Abdomen – With the EMSCULPT large applicator, it feels like an intensive workout. A single 30-minute session is comparable to 20,000 voluntary crunches.

Buttocks – EMSCULPT technology is the world’s very first non-invasive butt lift procedure.

Arms – The EMSCULPT small applicator for arms is now available at Maya Medi Spa for women and men who are looking to define their triceps and biceps.

Lower Legs – The small applicator can also be used on calves for those looking to tone their lower legs

Talking about the launch, Chaitanya Kenchammanahoskote, Founder of Maya Medi Spa said, “We bring in only globally renowned, trusted and USFDA approved treatments which are safe, non-invasive and result oriented. We truly value our customers and bring in world-class treatments which could help boost and enhance our physical features and skin. We are thrilled to be the only aesthetic med-spa in South India to introduce EMSCULPT which is a revolutionary product in the body sculpting space. It targets the Abdomen, Butt Lift, Biceps, Triceps, Calves & Thighs. It is a painless, non-invasive procedure with zero downtime, no anaesthesia and no needles required. Our services are based on science and latest global technologies to provide only the best of the best experience to our customers.”

Maya Medi Spa in the US & India is known for the most advanced cosmetic and medical procedures that include skincare and leading-edge medical spa services. In addition to EMSCUPT, dual body sculpting with CoolSculpting, Botox and fillers, Maya offers the latest hair and skincare treatments like HydraFacial, PRP, Medical Facials, PDO thread lift and HydraFacial Keravive to name a few. It is one of the most trusted med-spas in India with an enviable clientele.

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.