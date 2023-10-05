Mcos Global: The Importance of Multimodal Logistics for India to Become a Superpower

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27: India, being the seventh largest country in the world by land area, has a diverse geographic landscape with a mix of rural and urban areas, making the movement of goods and people a major challenge. In order to improve the logistics infrastructure and boost the overall efficiency of goods transportation, the Indian government has taken several initiatives to develop and improve the logistics infrastructure. With the rise of e-commerce and global trade, India has introduced a robust and reliable multimodal logistics system..

Traditionally, India has primarily been dependent on road transportation for the movement of goods but has faced several challenges, like higher transportation costs, delays, and inadequate infrastructure. As a result, the government realised the importance of diversifying the transportation modes and promoted the adoption of multimodal logistics.

What is the importance of Multimodal Logistics?

1. Seamless and Efficient: One of the significant impacts of multimodal logistics is its ability to offer a seamless and efficient transportation mode for goods. By utilising different modes of transport, multimodal logistics can overcome the limitations of a single mode.

2. Reduces Overall Costs: Multimodal logistics plays a crucial role in reducing overall logistics costs and increasing the competitiveness of businesses. By optimising the movement of goods through a combination of modes, logistical bottlenecks can be avoided, resulting in cost savings.

3. Accessibility to Remote Markets: Multimodal logistics enables easier access to remote markets. By integrating different modes, multimodal logistics connects these remote areas and creates new opportunities for businesses to expand their reach.

4. Greener Supply Chain: With the rising concerns about the impact of transportation on the environment, the use of multiple modes can reduce carbon emissions and contribute to a greener supply chain. By utilising less fuel-intensive modes, multimodal logistics can help reduce India's carbon footprint.

There have been significant impacts of implementing multimodal logistics in the Indian logistics sector, and it has led to several improvements that are highlighted below:

1. Improved Connectivity: Multimodal logistics enhances overall connectivity. With multimodal logistics, goods can now be transported by different modes, depending on the type and quantity of goods, resulting in improved connectivity and quicker delivery times.

2. Efficient Supply Chain Management: With the use of different modes of transport, businesses now have greater flexibility and control over their shipments. They can choose the best route and mode of transport as per their requirements and also track their shipments in real-time.

3. Intermodal Terminal Facilities: The implementation of multimodal logistics in India has also led to the development of intermodal terminal facilities. These facilities serve as a link between different modes of transport, allowing for smooth and efficient transfer of goods.

4. Reduction in Carbon Footprint: Another significant improvement in the logistics sector is the reduction in carbon footprint. With the reduction in road transportation, there has been a significant decrease in carbon emissions, contributing to a greener environment.

To further upgrade the critical infrastructure of India, MCOS Global Private Limited has partnered with the Government to effectively work on the Dhubri-Phulbari project, the longest bridge in India. The company supplies raw minerals and construction chemicals, managing the entire network to ensure consistent supply to L&T. The project focuses on improved connectivity, reduced costs, efficient supply chain management and the development of intermodal terminal facilities.

Subhashis Kar, MD of MCOS Global Pvt. Ltd. says, “The introduction of multimodal logistics has brought about a significant improvement in the Indian logistics sector. This approach has become increasingly popular due to its numerous advantages and has led to a significant improvement in the Indian logistics sector.”

Subhashis Kar further added, “It has not only improved the efficiency of transporting goods but has also boosted the country's economy by making Indian businesses more competitive globally.”

A well-developed multimodal logistics infrastructure is vital for India to achieve its goal of becoming a global superpower. It not only supports the country's economic growth but also effectively contributes to its social development. With the government's efforts towards promoting multimodal transportation and modernising logistics infrastructure, India is on its way to becoming a leading player in the global market and achieving its desired position on the world stage.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

