Medanjali Healthtech raises $ 1 million from Dubai-based investors

India, 31st January 2023: Bihar-based health-tech company Medanjali Healthtech recently garnered a whopping $1 million in seed funding from a family-run business in Dubai. The substantial fund will be dedicated to advancing the company’s noble and innovative cause of disrupting the healthcare system by expanding a robust network of "phygital" (physical and digital: hybrid) health centres across the country, particularly in rural areas where the upkeep and running as well as the establishment of healthcare infrastructure still remain challenges. Further, the fund will also be used to bolster the start-up's operations, procurement, and infrastructure.

The social cause-oriented enterprise, founded by Brajesh Sharma and Sameer Chandrakar in August 2022, has in January launched its pilot operations via the 5 Medanjali Health Clinics (MHCs) in Bihar Marhaura, Nagra, Garkha, Parsa, Masrak, located in the Chhapra district. The clinics are part of the tech-powered rural healthcare model of the initiative, which leverages the latest AI and analytics technology to not only bring together expert healthcare professionals and rural beneficiaries but also expedite last-mile caregiving services.

About the funding round, Brajesh Sharma, Co-Founder shared on an elated note, "We are extremely delighted by this round of funding, which has massively boosted our cause to deliver quality and affordable rural healthcare, a prevalent concern in a country such as India." Rural India remains the nation's backbone in terms of population, labor, and food security, while healthcare services remain deficient and must be improved. With this fund, we are one step ahead of our goal to disrupt the healthcare system in India via our "phygital"—physical and digital—hybrid clinics.

Echoing his thoughts, Sameer Chandrakar, Co-Founder said, "Medanjali clinics will change the way we perceive healthcare." "The digital interface, combined with the quality in-chamber facilities, will enable patients, especially those from remote villages, to access high-quality consultation at an affordable price, regardless of their geographical location."

Furthering its cause of disease prevention and cure at the grassroots, Medhanjali Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. plans to establish clinics across the 534 panchayat blocks in Bihar within the next 2 years and become one of the foremost technology-based healthcare start-ups. Powering the revolutionary initiative stands a proactive team of 42, who are collectively working towards a massive expansion to an additional 50 clinics in the Chhapra, Siwan, and Gopalganj regions.

For more information, please visit: http://www.medanjali.com/

