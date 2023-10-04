MEDESUN®: Pioneering ICD-11 and Transforming Medical Coding Education

New Delhi (India), September 29: In the dynamic landscape of India's healthcare industry, accurate and efficient medical coding has emerged as a critical component for healthcare providers, insurance companies, and government agencies. As the healthcare sector continues to evolve, the demand for skilled medical coders is on the rise. Amidst this growing need, MEDESUN® Medical Coding Academy in Hyderabad stands out as a unique institution offering specialized training in ICD-11 and a range of other coding certifications. International standards training shaping the future of medical coding education in India.

ICD-11 Training for India's Healthcare System

ICD-11, International Classification of Diseases, 11th Revision, is a global standard for the coding of diseases. Its adoption in the Indian healthcare system reflects the nation's commitment to aligning with international coding standards. However, the transition to ICD-11 also presents a significant challenge: the need for skilled coders who are proficient in this latest coding system.

MEDESUN® recognized this need early on and took a pioneering step by offering specialized ICD-11 training in India. The academy's ICD-11 training program equips coders with the knowledge and expertise required to navigate this intricate coding system effectively. With the increasing adoption of ICD-11 across Indian healthcare facilities, MEDESUN®'s role in training coders for this transition is invaluable.

Comprehensive Medical Coding Training

MEDESUN® goes beyond ICD-11 training to offer a comprehensive range of medical coding programs. Whether you are looking to become a Certified Professional Coder (CPC) through AAPC or achieve the Certified Professional in Medical Biller (CPMB) certification, MEDESUN® provides tailored training solutions. This comprehensive approach ensures that aspiring coders receive a well-rounded education that covers various coding systems, including ICD-10-CM, CPT, HCPCS Level II, and more.

Experienced and Expert Instructors

one of the key factors that set MEDESUN® apart is its team of experienced and expert instructors. The academy's instructors are not just educators; they are industry professionals with extensive real-world experience in medical coding and billing, AAPC CPC, AHIMA CCS and PMBA CPMB Certified. Their practical insights and knowledge of the nuances of coding bring a unique dimension to the training experience. Students benefit from their guidance, mentorship, and the ability to learn from those who have excelled in the field.

Practical Coding Experience

Medical coding is not just about theory; it requires hands-on practice. MEDESUN® places a strong emphasis on providing students with practical coding experience. Students work with actual medical cases and healthcare records, applying their coding knowledge to real-world scenarios. This practical exposure is invaluable, as it prepares students for the challenges they will encounter in their coding careers.

Certification Preparation

Certification is a significant milestone in a medical coder's career. Recognizing this, MEDESUN®'s training programs are designed to prepare students for certification exams, such as the CPC exam by AAPC and the CPMB (Certified Professional Medical Biller) certification. The academy offers mock exams, practice tests, and exam-specific instruction to ensure that students are well-prepared to excel in their certification journeys.

Ethical Coding Practices and Compliance

MEDESUN® instills in its students the importance of ethical coding practices and compliance with healthcare regulations. Coders trained by MEDESUN® are not only proficient in coding but also responsible in handling sensitive patient data. This commitment to ethical coding aligns with industry standards and ensures that MEDESUN® graduates are not only skilled but also ethically responsible professionals.

Job Placement Assistance

MEDESUN® understands that the transition from training to employment is a crucial step in a coder's journey. To facilitate this transition, the academy provides job placement assistance to its graduates. MEDESUN®'s connections with healthcare institutions and organizations in Hyderabad and beyond enable students to explore job opportunities in various healthcare settings.

Flexible Learning Options

Recognizing that students have diverse needs and schedules, MEDESUN® offers flexible learning options. Students can choose between in-person and online classes, making quality coding education accessible to a wide range of individuals across Hyderabad and beyond.

A Commitment to Excellence

MEDESUN®'s commitment to excellence in medical coding education is evident in its mission to produce highly skilled and ethical coders. The academy's dedication to staying current with industry trends, coding updates, and evolving healthcare regulations ensures that students receive the most up-to-date education possible.

MEDESUN® Medical Coding Academy in Hyderabad is a shining beacon of quality and excellence. With its pioneering ICD-11 training, comprehensive coding programs, experienced instructors, practical coding experience, and commitment to ethical practices, MEDESUN® stands as a special institution that is shaping the future of medical coding education in India.

The Certified Health Information Management Credential (CHIM®) is provided through a collaborative effort between MEDESUN, Hinfoma Global and PMBAUSA. CHIM® offers comprehensive coverage of ICD-10-CM and ICD-11, with a special emphasis on their relevance to the Indian healthcare system.

As the demand for certified medical coders continues to rise in India's burgeoning healthcare industry, those who embark on their coding journeys with MEDESUN® are well-prepared to thrive in this dynamic and rewarding profession. MEDESUN® is not just a training academy; it is a gateway to a bright and fulfilling future in medical coding and rated as Best Medical Coding Classes Provider in Hyderabad. The Certified Health Information Management Credential (CHIM®) is provided through a collaborative effort between Hinfoma Global and PMBAUSA. CHIM® offers comprehensive coverage of ICD-10-CM and ICD-11, with a special emphasis on their relevance to the Indian healthcare system.

Dr. Meriyala Santosh Kumar Guptha, CEO is a distinguished figure in the field of medical coding, with an impressive portfolio of 43 certifications, reflecting his unparalleled expertise. His remarkable achievements have earned him a coveted place in the India Book of Records, underscoring his exceptional contributions to the healthcare industry. With two decades of hands-on experience, Dr. Santosh Guptha's role as the Lead Trainer at MEDESUN® Medical Coding Academy is instrumental in shaping the next generation of proficient medical coders in India by providing Best Medical Coding Training. His wealth of knowledge and industry insights make him a revered mentor in the realm of medical coding.

