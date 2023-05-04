Medgami, a Networking and Knowledge Platform for Doctors, Launched in India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

EPC Tech Private Limited today announced the formal launch of Medgami, a first-of-its-kind, one-stop networking and knowledge platform that facilitates engagement between doctors in India and helps them build their peer network. Medgami uses algorithms to provide healthcare specialists with personalised content in the form of CME videos, case simulations, live surgery recordings, info-graphics, interactive quizzes, latest news & summaries from premier medical journals. The platform also provides disease awareness and patient educational content that doctors can share with their patients with a single click. Commenting on the announcement, Bhavik Kumar, Chief Digital Officer and Head of EPC Tech (P) Ltd. said, “We are happy to announce the formal launch of Medgami, a collaborative, knowledge-based platform for doctors. This is a one-of-a-kind platform built by combining disruptive digital technologies in the medical and healthcare domain. We are partnering with the world's best healthcare associations and communities to provide the latest scientific information to doctors.” Medgami allows doctors to discuss patient cases and facilitates learning from the experiences of other specialists. The platform suggests events related to specialists’ fields based on their location and area of interest. It also provides user-generated content in the form of posts, videos, images, polls, documents, etc. Licensed doctors can access Medgami on the Web, iOS App Store & Android Play Store. In the last seven months, 20,000+ Consultant Physicians, Cardiologists and Diabetologists have already been onboarded to the platform. Medgami has plans to onboard doctors in other specialties such as Dermatology, Ophthalmology, etc. and is targeting to enrol over 100,000 doctors this year. About EPC Tech Pvt Ltd.EPC Tech is an Enterprise Product Company (EPC) based in Mumbai, that evangelises, designs and develops software platforms to solve healthcare challenges. EPC believes that the most complex healthcare challenges in the world can be solved through new-generation digital technology products and solutions. EPC empowers medical practitioners via digital product suites to make healthcare accessible for all.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.