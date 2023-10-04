Media Search Group Celebrating Its 12 Years of Excellence and Expansion in the U.S. and UAE

Media Search Group – the leading digital marketing agency – is thrilled to announce its completion of 12 years of journey in the digital marketing industry. Started with passion and determination by three people, the online marketing company has come a long way, building its online presence globally. Besides, the company is also elated to share that it is expanding its digital marketing services in all major cities across the United States and United Arab Emirates.

Online Presence Expansion of Media Search Group

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The digital agency, Media Search Group, has established a global presence by catering to clients in over 50 countries worldwide. With a track record of success, we've empowered more than 2,000 companies in the United States to achieve digital growth.

In addition to our U.S. presence, we're proud to have made a significant impact on the digital landscapes of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United Kingdom (UK). To date, we've successfully partnered with and supported the growth of over 1,500 businesses in the UAE and continue to expand our reach in the UK.

Our commitment to excellence knows no borders, and we look forward to continuing our journey of digital success in these regions and beyond

Data-Driven Comprehensive Digital Marketing Solutions

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the rise of automation and artificial intelligence (AI), the importance of data cannot be emphasised enough. The best thing about working with Media Search Group is that its digital marketing services are backed by data and insights extracted by advanced analytics tools to ensure digital success.

Data Analytics and Insights: Data Analysis and Reporting, Market Research, Competitor Analysis

Data Analysis and Reporting, Market Research, Competitor Analysis Performance Marketing: Pay-Per-Click (PPC) Campaign Management, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Advertising, Content Marketing,

Pay-Per-Click (PPC) Campaign Management, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Advertising, Content Marketing, Product Growth and User Acquisition: User Acquisition Strategy, App Store Optimization (ASO), Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO)

User Acquisition Strategy, App Store Optimization (ASO), Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO): A/B Testing, Conversion Funnel Analysis, Heatmaps and User Behavior Analysis,

A/B Testing, Conversion Funnel Analysis, Heatmaps and User Behavior Analysis, E-commerce and Sales Optimization: E-commerce Strategy, Shopping Ads Management, Cart Abandonment Recovery

E-commerce Strategy, Shopping Ads Management, Cart Abandonment Recovery Data Science, Analytics Dashboards and Reporting: Custom Analytics Dashboards, Regular Reporting

Custom Analytics Dashboards, Regular Reporting Marketing Technology Integration: Marketing Technology Stack Integration

Marketing Technology Stack Integration Conversion-focused Website Design: Website Redesign, Landing Page Design

Website Redesign, Landing Page Design User Experience (UX) Design: User Research, Usability Testing

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The company has digital marketing packages with different pricing, keeping in mind the budget and needs of different businesses.

The multifaceted digital marketing services of Media Search Group are designed to work synergistically to drive real results. A strategic combination of SEO, content, paid ads, and more generates exponential exposure and conversions compared to tactics used individually.

Impressive Results Delivered by Media Search Group

More than 10,000 businesses globally have tapped into the MSG’s digital marketing expertise and benefited from their solutions. It has helped clients achieve the following:

Handled and generated more than 1.5Bn organic visitors

Optimized and helped the business to rank on more than 2.5Mn keywords

Helped business to optimize their conversion from 0 to 40%

Helped client generate e-commerce sales and leads more than 3Bn

Helped clients build their data-driven decision model

Enabled client to establish an omnichannel dashboard

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

We serve 50+ industries, and some of the most popular industries include:

Travel

Ecommerce

Real estate

Healthcare

Dentistry

Cleaning services

Law firms

Home Improvement

Technology and more

“We’ve spent 12 years honing an integrated and data-driven digital marketing approach to deliver SEO success for brands globally,” said Dhirendra Pandey, CEO of Media Search Group. “We are dedicated to providing an unparalleled level of personalization to help businesses in the United States and United Arab Emirates gain a competitive edge online.”

Catered to 10,000+ Digital Marketing Projects Till Now

The agency has successfully catered to more than 10,000 projects till date by leveraging data-driven digital marketing solutions tailored for each unique client. Some of the major brands that have placed their trust in Media Search Group’s digital marketing solutions include OyoRooms, Apollo Munich, Etisalat, Logitech, IntervalZero, KINGSTAR, Unigroup, Globo Prime, Dubai Private Tour, Flying Colour, Prime Hospital, My Home Personal Trainer, Wilson Consulting Group, XpertLearning, etc.

About Media Search Group:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Media Search Group is a well-known digital marketing agency offering SEO, content marketing, web design, PPC, and social media services to help brands worldwide accelerate their online growth. Thousands of businesses worldwide have tapped into MSG’s integrated solutions to dramatically boost their digital visibility, traffic, leads, and sales. For more information about Media Search Group, visit their website at www.mediasearchgroup.com.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!