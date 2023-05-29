MedMark Health Summit 2023 Marks a Milestone in India's Health Sector

The recently concluded MedMark Health Summit 2023 held at the Grand Hyatt Kochi was a resounding success. The event was attended by prominent figures from the health sector, including the keynote speakers - Honorable Union Minister of Rural Development and Steel, Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste and Honorable Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Shri Ramdas Athawale, along with MedMark's Chairman, Azeez Abdulla.

The summit was attended by a range of experts in the healthcare industry, including doctors, researchers, policymakers, and entrepreneurs. The panel discussions were insightful, covering various topics related to well-being, including mental health, nutrition, exercise, and the role of technology in healthcare. The event was organized by MedMark USA, a leading nutraceutical company in India and USA.

The keynote speakers highlighted the government's commitment to investing in the health sector and improving access to quality health services and products for all Indians. They emphasized the importance of government and private sector collaboration to achieve these goals.

Azeez Abdulla, the Indian Chairman of MedMark USA, spoke about the company's commitment to bringing high-quality, safe, and effective nutraceutical products to the Indian market. He also emphasized the importance of preventive healthcare and the role that nutraceuticals could play in promoting good health and preventing lifestyle diseases. He emphasized MedMark's commitment to the Make-in-India vision and spoke about the company's efforts to leverage local talent and expertise to develop high-quality products that meet international standards.

The CEO of MedMark presented the company's achievements and milestones in the field of nutraceuticals. He highlighted the company's commitment to research and development, quality control, and manufacturing excellence, ensuring that MedMark's products are safe and effective.

Jinto Joy, the Chief Marketing Officer, spoke about the company's plans for expanding its presence in the South Indian market. He emphasized the importance of understanding local needs and preferences and tailoring products and marketing strategies to meet them.

The panel discussion, which followed the keynote addresses, was lively and informative. The discussion focused on various aspects of well-being, including nutrition, mental health, and preventive healthcare. The panelists included eminent doctors and health experts who shared their insights and experiences.

The MedMark Health Summit 2023 was an excellent platform for discussing critical issues related to well-being and healthcare in India. The event brought together stakeholders from the government, private sector, and healthcare industry and provided an opportunity for meaningful discussions and collaborations.

The event also showcased MedMark Nutraceuticals commitment to promoting good health and wellness in India and its achievements in the field of nutraceuticals. The company's focus on research and development, quality control, and manufacturing excellence, coupled with its commitment to meeting local needs, makes it a significant player in the health sector.

Overall, the MedMark Health Summit 2023 was a significant milestone in India's health sector and an excellent example of the public-private partnership that is essential to achieving the country's health goals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.