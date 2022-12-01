Medsource Ozone launches first 'Make in India' Autoimmune testing kits

Faridabad, December 01: Medsource Ozone Biomedicals, one of the largest Indian IVD manufacturers providing solutions to diagnostic laboratories across domestic and global markets today announced the launch of their Made in India Autoimmune Assays. These test kits help in diagnosis of autoimmune disorders which has been setup at a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Faridabad (Delhi / NCR region) in a collective collaboration with their German counterpart, Human Diagnostics GmbH.

The manufacturing facility was inaugurated by Dr. N.K. Ganguly - Former Director General ICMR, Dr. G. Narsimulu - Former Professor and HOD – Rheumatology, Nizam’s Institute, Dr. Nilesh Shah - President, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. and Dr. Bjorn Breth - Managing Director, Human Diagnostics Germany.

Aligning with the Government of India initiative of ‘Make in India’, Medsource Ozone Biomedicals has begun the manufacture of Autoimmune diagnostic kits in India for domestic as well as export markets. It is the first of its kind facility for autoimmune kits in the country. Indigenisation will ensure cost effective, automation friendly, high-quality assays to be now available within India. While the kits are already being used in large hospitals and labs, this initiative is aimed at enabling a much wider adoption ultimately enhancing the access to quality autoimmune diagnostics to a larger audience across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Prateek Mittal, Director, Medsource Ozone Biomedicals, said “It gives us an immense pleasure to launch India made Autoimmune diagnostic kits today. Autoimmune disorders are already a leading cause of death among young women in western world, and in India, we have an increasing incidence for such diseases as well. We intend to service the need for a reliable, accurate, cost effective and high-quality products, ultimately enabling better patient outcome.”

Dr. Bjorn Breth, Managing Director, Human Diagnostics Germany expressed his happiness for the new initiative and spoke on the potential of this collaboration, “Medsource Ozone Biomedicals has demonstrated an excellent manufacturing knowhow. Even now, we are focusing on the same quality standards we follow in Germany to be followed here in India. We are thrilled with the response so far, and excited on the potential for such partnerships. The kits being manufactured are designed to work well also with our automation solutions and we hope to work closely with our Indian customers”.

The launch event will be followed by three seminars along with a hands-on workshop on Autoimmune testing in New Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai. Also, the same shall be attended by the professionals from prominent laboratories, hospitals and healthcare industry from across the country.

About Medsource Ozone:

Medsource Ozone Biomedicals is one of the largest Indian diagnostics products (IVD) manufacturer. Founded in 2003, the Delhi NCR based organization provide comprehensive solutions for medium and large sized labs across India and 40 global countries for clinical chemistry, hematology, rapid diagnostic tests, molecular diagnostics, diabetes monitoring, blood banking and autoimmune diagnostics. Being one of the largest rapid test manufacturers, their top-quality products, including the Ozocheck brand of personal healthcare products are offered to customers through a team of professional sales and service engineers and qualified distribution partners.

