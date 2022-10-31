Medtech giant Cordis acquires MedAlliance in a US $1.1 Billion deal

Cordis, one of the world's leading manufacturers of interventional cardiovascular technologies, will soon acquire Swiss-based medical technology company, MedAlliance. MedAlliance and Cordis have signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of MedAlliance. To reach regulatory milestones of $125M and commercial milestones of $775M, the company will invest an upfront payment of $235M through 2029 for a sum of up to $1.135BN.

Cordis' new product portfolio, sales, marketing, and distribution capabilities will be enhanced by MedAlliance's SELUTION SLRTM (Sustained Limus Release). SELUTION SLRTM (Sustained Limus Release) is MedAlliance's innovative and revolutionary sustained sirolimus drug-eluting balloon (DEB) product line that will enhance Cordis' existing product portfolio, sales, marketing, and distribution capabilities.

In the field of interventional cardiovascular technologies, Cordis is among the world's leading manufacturers and has developed breakthrough therapies that have helped millions of patients around the world. The Cordis Group provides high-quality and minimally invasive cardiovascular products in more than 70 countries around the world.

The first drug-eluting stent was introduced by Cordis nearly twenty years ago, revolutionizing cardiovascular treatment worldwide, claimed Shar Martin, CEO of Cordis. With MedAlliance and its first MicroReservoir sirolimus drug-eluting balloon, SELUTION SLR, Cordis has furthered its tradition of innovation and market disruption, he said.

MicroReservoirs containing sirolimus and biodegradable polymer make up SELUTION SLR's technology. A controlled and sustained release of the drug can be achieved from these MicroReservoirs for up to 90 days. Sirolimus extended release from stents has been shown to have high efficacy in coronary and peripheral veins. By using MedAlliance's CAT™(Cell Adherent Technology), MicroReservoirs are coated onto balloons and adhere to vessel lumens during angioplasty.

In February 2020 and May 2020, SELUTION SLR was approved by the CE Mark for treating peripheral artery disease and coronary artery disease, respectively. The United States Food and Drug Administration selected SELUTION SLR for breakthrough designation for atherosclerotic arterial lesions, coronary stenosis in stents, and peripheral below-the-knee and arteriovenous fistulas in patients receiving hemodialysis.

With FDA approval, IDE clinical studies are now enrolling for coronary, BTK, and SFA indications. Over 500 out of the 3,326 planned participants have already enrolled in this ground-breaking study.

Having partnered with Cordis and its long history of innovation makes Jeffrey B. Jump, Chairman, and CEO of MedAlliance, very grateful. SELUTION SLR sustained limus release stents (DEBs) will again be introduced by the same company that introduced sirolimus drug-eluting stents (DES) in 1999, he added. Using this technique, patients will be able to receive PCI stentless all around the world without the need for permanent metal implants, he finished.

MedAlliance plans to develop a clinical study program and publication plan that will benefit Cordis' customers, furthering Cordis' mission of delivering innovative products to patients.

Nyon is the headquarters of the Swiss company MedAlliance. The company initially developed and marketed advanced drug-device combinations for the treatment of coronary artery disease and peripheral artery disease. All CE Mark recognizing countries, including Europe offer SELUTION SLR. You can learn more about MedAlliance and its company's products here.

