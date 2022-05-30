Meet Chaiops founder who turned Kullad Tea & Kullad Pizza idea into a Cafe

“Where there is a will, there is a way.” This motivational quote stands perfectly well for the young entrepreneurs, Satvir Singh and Nitin Tomar who turned their vision into a reality, setting up INR 24.5 Cr. turnover tea cafe brand, Chaiops. The café provides numerous varieties of teablended with exotic flavours and exquisite taste, providing tea drinkers a warm and blissful experience with each sip. Since establishing the first Chaiops café in Gurugram in 2017, Satvir Singh and Nitin Tomar have successfully expanded up to 50+ tea cafes pan India.

Although Satvir Singh came from a poor family, he always had the zeal to achieve something big. After completing his master's from Delhi University, Satvir Singh began working in sales and marketing, which required him to travel a lot. While doing a lot of on-field assignments, he used to consume around 8-10 cups of tea every day, and one day, it just clicked to him that there are no dedicated brands that sell tea to local vendors or stalls, which compromised the taste and flavour of the tea. From there, Satvir Singh got the idea of developing a dedicated tea blend to cater to all tea lovers and provide them a homely feeling. After intensive research for 16 months, Satvir Singh created the Chaiops' business model. However, due to financial ordeals, he was not able to arrange funds to start the Chaiops café. So, he approached Nitin Tomar and discussed the entire business model with him. Although impressed by the idea of opening a tea-centric café, Nitin Tomar could not raise the money. After a lot of convincing by Satvir, Nitin Tomar decided to sell his car and invest the money in setting up the café. Obtaining 2 lakh rupees from selling the car, entrepreneurs opened their first café in Gurugram, Haryana.

Carving a niche in the beverage segment by opening a tea-centric café, which is largely dominated by coffee brands, Satvir Singh kept on growing the Chaiops chain across India. In 2020, Chaiops sold around 1 lac teacups every day and in 2021, the number almost doubled to 2.7 lac cups of tea per day. Currently, Chaiops sells around 5 lac cups of tea every day and the number is expected to grow even more in the coming years. In FY 2021-2022, Chaiops has been valued at INR 22-24.5 Crores, and the brand is expected to reach a market value of INR 70 Crore in FY 2022-2023. Satvir Singh has a vision to grow the international presence of the brand and make the chain equivalent to popular franchises such as Burger King or Pizza Hut. Currently, Chaiops also has a presence in Nepal and Bangladesh, but the founders have the plan of expanding the café to countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, Abu Dhabi, Canada, and other middle-eastern countries.

Besides selling a range of flavoured teas like Paan, Strawberry, Rose, Cardamom, Ginger, Chocolate, etc., the brand also gives customers the option of creating their mixes and sachets as per their taste preferences, which they can relish at home. Witnessing a huge popularity of Chaiops' exotic tea blends, Satvir Singh intends to introduce Chaiops tea packets into the retail line.

Website: https://www.chaiops.com/

Contact Us : B1/637, 1st Floor, Janakpuri Delhi - 110058

Franchise Inquire - Joinhands@chaiops.com

For Business - business.ind@chaiops.com

Other - info@chaiops.com

Customer Support - +91-9319-622-677

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.