Meet Fraganote: Fragrances you can use everyday

The right fragrance can evoke memories, joy and happiness. By bottling unique sensory journeys, brands in India are slowly but surely changing the fragrance industry. Fraganote is one such brand. Founded by Garima Kakkar and Arjun Anand, this Indian fragrance house was established by the couple with a shared enthusiasm for high-quality perfumes combined with subpar fragrance shopping encounters, especially from the time when they were both young and could not afford to buy luxury perfumes for everyday use. On a quest to solve this problem for the fragrance shoppers in India, the duo made a trip to the perfume capital of the world, Grasse in South of France, where Fraganote was born. Established to provide easy access to long-lasting fine fragrances at affordable prices, Fraganote stocks modern, niche and sophisticated fragrances without the celebrity endorsements and fanfare. One look at their website and you’ll spot minimal bottles with the spotlight on perfumes, their notes and recommendations for occasions that you can wear the scents to. In that sense, the word Fraganote, a portmanteau of the words fragrances and notes, does fit the brand like a glove. Vanilla Wood, Persian Oud, Wild Escape, and many more fragrances make their portfolio an easy one to shop.“We are driven by a simple mission: the memories, the happiness, the confidence that comes from smelling amazing - should be accessible to all, and that truly is the ethos behind everything we do” says Garima Kakkar.When asked about the most challenging part of setting up the fragrance house Fraganote, Garima Kakkar shares: “Perhaps the hardest thing was having a female founder on board. Whenever we went to meet any manufacturers they would look at me and shrug, almost declare that women do not buy fragrances online in India and would always suggest that we launch perfumes for men. Some vendors and suppliers would prefer speaking to the male co-founder, Arjun. I will proudly say that in this journey, a large part of our consumer base is women and I am extremely happy to have proved all those people wrong.”Fraganote attributes the success of the brand to the dynamic Indian consumer that is smart, aware, experimental and welcomes change. “The fragrance shopping experience is not limited to the classics anymore, the consumer of today wants to try new fragrances almost every season. This is a shift in the consumer behaviour we are working on. This year, we will be launching another collection of fragrances with new bottles, colourful boxes and bolder fragrances. All I can say right now is that it’ll be an exciting space to watch.” adds Arjun Anand.

You can buy Fraganote’s collection of fragrances at www.fraganote.com

