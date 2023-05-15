Meet FRONX, a compact new SUV designed for the trailblazers

Every life journey needs inspiration. Set the trends with the NEXA FRONX, the compact SUV that is designed to match your stride as you blaze a trail through uncharted paths for others to follow. FRONX is a masterpiece in motion designed for the fast and furious, who are looking for a car that looks sporty and futuristic at first glance.

This compact SUV is the perfect amalgamation of design, performance and technological prowess. FRONX stands out for its futuristic and sporty design, which is crafted out of a philosophy sustained by three integral NEXA pillars – NEXpression, which lends it a sporty and aerodynamic silhouette, NEXtech that blends functional fashion with futuristic safety and tech features and NEXperience, which delivers a power-packed performance in each and every drive. FRONX is available for a starting price of just ₹7.46 lakh.

New-age aerodynamic design

Aerodynamics is a crucial element to any car’s design, more so for a sports SUV as this enhances its power to glide through the wind with the least amount of resistance. The all-new FRONX has been crafted to NEXA design standards and the outcome is a sporty-looking car that offers a heady mix of style and efficiency. A striking front and rear fascia,bold roof rails, a wide bonnet design, and muscular shoulder lines that round out towards the Sweeping Connected Rear Combination Lamps (RCL) lend FRONX a formidable stature —making it stand out from its competitors on the road. It has a stylish crossbar NEXwave Grille that seamlessly meshes with the signature three-element NEXtre DRLs and Geometric Precision Cut Alloy Wheels to further enhance its road presence.

Powerful on-road performance

FRONX is more than just a good-looking SUV. Touted as the perfect fusion of power and innovation, this brand-new SUV from NEXA takes you from 0 to 60 in just 5.3 seconds, thanks to a 1.0L K-series Turbo Boosterjet Engine. What you get is a car that spells absolute power with every drive and also offers great fuel efficiency. FRONX comes with Progressive Smart Hybrid Technology for both 5MT and 6AT transmission options that bring you a smooth and versatile driving experience. Some variants are fitted with the advanced 1.2L K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT Engine with Idle Start Stop (ISS) technology that also offers excellent driving performance and superior fuel efficiency. For times when you are in the midst of heavy traffic – which is pretty much every day in our big cities– the Auto Gear Shift (AGS) in FRONX has you covered. It offers a comfortable drive, whether you are wading through stop-go traffic or need linear acceleration.

Plush interiors that exude luxury

From the very moment you enter FRONX and settle behind the wheel, you realise that this car is designed for those who expect more than just a means of dreary transportation. Its plush dual-tone interiors, dashboard with a special forged metal finish, and accents seamlessly connect all that you need inside — namely the steering wheel and the infotainment system. It comes packed with features like cruise control, steering-mounted controls, and a driver armrest to ensure that your focus remains where it needs to be and you don’t need to take your hands off the wheel. For those who love the luxury of being driven as they catch up on pending work, or soak in the views outside the car, FRONX has rear AC vents and a rear fast-charging USB port for added riding comfort.

Safety is paramount

To make every drive safe, there are a few other features that contribute towards safety including a head up display, a 360 View Camera and reverse parking sensors.

FRONX fares pretty high on safety features. The car boasts one of the sturdiest body structures in this segment as it has been built on Suzuki’s signature HEARTECT platform that uses a combination of high-tensile and ultra-high tensile steel for extra strength. In addition, it is fitted with dual airbags in all variants and 6 airbags in the Zeta and Alpha variants – in the front, passenger, side and curtain. In addition, it also has a whole host of added features to ensure your safety at all times — like standard ESP with Hill Hold Control, rollover mitigation, ABS with EBD and Brake Assist, and all seats are fitted with 3-point ELR seat belts for all-round safety and ISOFIX child seat anchorages. To make every drive safe, there are a few other features that contribute towards safety including a head up display, a 360 View Camera and reverse parking sensors.

Futuristic Technology

There are several car models on the road today that promise to come packed with impressive technology, but no one quite understands futuristic tech like NEXA. FRONX is loaded with a host of features that are tuned to deliver the highest levels of performance. For starters, its 22.86 cm (9 inches) Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system is hard to miss as soon as you step into the car. The SUV comes with an HD display and premium sound powered by ARKAMYS. This infotainment system offers seamless connectivity with Apple Car Play and Android Auto so you can connect your smartphone to the car to play your favourite playlist and take calls on the go. With an in-built Next Gen Suzuki Connect Telematics solution, that features more than 40 intelligent connect car features, you can enjoy a superior driving experience. It also has a wireless charging port for your smartphone.

Colours that make heads turn

This compact SUV is available in a whole host of colour options that will narrate a style story of their own! You can select the one that you have been dreaming about in your fab new car! For those who like to tread the safe path, the NEXA FRONX is available in single-tone colours such as Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey, NEXA Blue, Opulent Red, Earthen Brown, and Bluish Black. Those who like it bold and make a statement on the road with their presence can pick FRONX in an exciting Dual Tone – choose from a Splendid Silver-Bluish Black, an Opulent Red-Bluish Black, or an Earthen Brown-Bluish Black.

So, if you are looking for a compact SUV that gives you the utmost levels of safety, comfort, and performance, FRONX is the perfect fit. Click here to book now.

