Meet Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5: Samsung’s most durable foldables to date

Foldable smartphones look great — they are sleek and compact making them easy to carry around and also offer better productivity specs given that the large screen allows more room for all your favourite things — whether it is checking emails or presentations, or watching your favourite show or playing a game. They also enable you to take the most stunning photos you can imagine as you get to capture from unusual angles that you wouldn’t otherwise be able to compose. But, for those thinking about switching to a foldable smartphone, their durability is a priority.

Samsung has introduced a host of new inventions in its latest foldable models — the Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5 — that make them the most durable Galaxy foldables we have seen to date. The new models are being positioned as the ultimate tools for both productivity and self-expression as they give you the power to excel and do more armed with the right tools in your palms.

No wonder then that a whole lot of people, including celebrities like actor Varun Dhawan, are switching to the skip side! In a recently-released Samsung video, Varun accidentally spills some water on his new Galaxy Z Fold5 while he is scoring a win-point in his favourite game – but the game carries on without a pause, thanks to the IPX8 water resistance feature in the Z Fold5.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 and the Galaxy Z Fold5 have been created with the highest levels of display and hinge durability seen in the foldable range so far. These models feature an integrated hinge model, IPX8 water resistance, an Armour Aluminium frame, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on both the front and back of the smartphone. Each of these features comes together to give you a smartphone that will withstand the test of time and hold up in different scenarios, whether it is wear and tear with daily use, protection in the event of a fall or bump, or accidental exposure to water. Read on to know the top durability features of the Galaxy foldables.

Innovative new Flex hinge

Every new generation of foldables from Samsung comes with some upgrades and innovations to improve the overall user experience and address challenges that were being faced with the previous versions. One of the main improvements seen in the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 is the upgradation of the hinge that controls the folds in the form of an innovative new Flex hinge. This zero-gap hinge allows the phone to be completely flat when it is folded, making the smartphone even more compact to carry around in your pocket. This groundbreaking invention not only ensures a smoother folding experience but also offers added protection against external impacts. In addition to lending durability, this hinge also supports the FlexCam feature of Galaxy Z Flip5, so you can click some of the most stunning hands-free shots that you can imagine as the phone rests between 75 and 115 degrees.

Bureau Veritas certification for 2 lakh folds

Another common worry that users of foldable smartphones have is that the smartphone is delicate and that it will get spoiled if they keep folding and unfolding it. This is not true for the Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5, which are designed to stay strong and come ready to face all the experiences that come their way. An integral part of the user experience of these smartphones is the folding mechanism that unfolds into the large Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. The two models come certified for two lakh folds by Bureau Veritas, which means that you can effectively fold your smartphone 100 times daily for the next 5 years at least!

Armour Aluminium and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

The Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5 are made with Armour Aluminium, which offers high levels of durability to the phones and protects them against falls and dents. The foldable screen is made from the toughest Corning Gorilla Glass Victus2. The displays of both the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 are 25 per cent stronger compared to the previous editions, making them the most durable models to be introduced so far.

IPX8 water resistance

To make the smartphones more durable, these two models come with the IPX8 rating, which means that they will be able to withstand submersion in up to 1.5 metres of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. So, you can be worry-free about any accidental spills on your smartphone,

Vapour cooling chamber

Both of the foldables fare high on productivity as they allow you to unleash your true productivity with technical specs that support every kind of usage. Both models are powered by Samsung’s flagship and custom-made 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. But, even after hours of use, Galaxy Z Fold5 doesn’t overheat and allows for long gaming sessions. It is fitted with a vapour cooling chamber, which prevents this smartphone from overheating even after long sessions of non-stop use.

Pricing and offers

The Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 fare high on durability with a host of new, innovative features that have been made for this generation. The Galaxy Z Flip5 is available for just ₹3,379 per month and the Galaxy Z Fold5 for just ₹5,237 per month on an ongoing 24-month no-cost EMI offer. To get your own new foldable, visit your nearest Samsung authorised dealership or head to Samsung.com or an e-commerce platform.

