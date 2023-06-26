Meet & Greet Promises Brighter Future and Larger Potential for Arsomaa

India, June 26, 2023: Arsomaa India Pvt Limited, a newly entered Indian Home Appliances Company organized a Meet & Greet meeting on 24th June. The meeting was attended by all the Directors, Appointed Chartered Accountants, CEOs, and other Stakeholders of the company. The meeting was also attended by the sales team and the selected channel partners of the company. The objective of the meet was to acquaint all the stakeholders of the company and get to know each other.

During the meet Mr. Chandra Prakash Shrivastav, CEO & Director of the company introduced Arsh & Somya from whose name the brand name ARSOMAA originated. He also gave an update on the journey so far by Arsomaa India, strategy, and roadmap for the future business plan of the company.

Mr. Chandra Prakash Shrivastav informed in the meet that the brand Arsomaa has grown in stature and recognition in the markets of Bihar and Jharkhand where the company has been operating for the last 3-4 months. Taking the success forward the company now plans to venture into the markets of West Bengal, Odisha, North Eastern States, and East UP. The unique and quality products at affordable prices, Premium Economy, has been the selling point for Arsomaa in Bihar and Jharkhand which was acknowledged by the channel partners present as well.

Sharing the strategy on the way forward Mr. Chandra Prakash Shrivastav emphasized on 3 R’s, Reach-Retention-Rotation. As per him, the company focuses on the markets where they feel the company has the potential to penetrate. That is why the company's focus has been more on the upcountry markets of Bihar and Jharkhand. The company also considers the retention of its channel partners and the rotation of their stocks. The company does not get into a price war at the cost of challenging retention of margins. Dumping of stocks at the distributors' warehouse is also avoided as the company works on the principle of rotation of stocks in 15 days for its distributors. To maintain a regular supply of stocks the company is having two stocking centers at Dadri and Patna.

During the meet, a complete product lineup was also showcased to all the attendees. LED TV, Room Coolers, Washing Machines, Mixer Grinders, Induction Cooktops, Electric Irons, and Kettles are already on the market. New upcoming products like Kitchen Chimney, Gas Stoves, Choppers, Blenders, Geysers, Room Heaters, Barbeque, and Pizza Makers were also shown during the meet. The range displayed during the meet was appreciated by the present channel partners. Speaking on the occasion channel partners from Muzaffarpur, Siwan, Chapara, and Patna expressed their satisfaction and happiness with the company’s plan and support. Mr. Ayaan from Muzaffarpur shared his experience of how his customer preferred Arsomaa Cooler over some leading brands and placed repeat orders. The channel partners said that the best thing with Arsomma is 12 months of engagement, a regular and reasonable return on investment, and a rotation of stocks within a short span. As per them, the products sold by them are liked by their customers.

On the business plan for the current financial year, Mr. Chandra Prakash Shrivastav informed that the company plans to do a turnover of about 20 crores in the current financial year from the markets of Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, North Eastern States, and East UP. The company will keep on strengthening its product line up with value-added products and a premium-economy image.

The company is conscious about building its brand image. Though the brand is in the process of establishment still it has resorted to electronic, print, and social media for brand exposition. Arsomaa was seen on R-Bharat Channel during Karnataka election counting day. Aggressive campaigns of Arsomaa are also seen on social media like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Linkedin. Very soon the brand will be seen on YouTube through its exclusive channel.

Arsomma is also present on the E-Commerce Platform through Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho, and India-Mart. Soon they will be seen on Jio Mart. Ms. Roopsi, promotor of M/s Vee Ess Sales who is handling Arsomaa account in E-Commerce shared her optimism on the prospect of Arsomaa for the coming festival sale. Her team has made special preparation for a cash-selling opportunity during the festival sale. She desires to see Arsomaa as a household name by 2024.

Summing up the meet and occasion the Directors of the company, Mr. Abhaya Kumar Verma, Mrs. Sangeeta Shrivastav, and Mr. A.D.Prasad expressed their satisfaction with the progress of the company so far. They also expressed their confidence in the execution and achievement of future plans of the company.

