Meet Ram Bhandari: The ‘doctor’ who treats bats!

Different cricketers prefer bats of different weights. While West Indies legend Chris Gayle plays with a bat weighing 1.350 kgs, India’s superstar batter Virat Kohli prefers a willow that weighs between 1.150 - 1.160 kgs. Wondering how cricketers modify their bat? Well, through professional bat repairers like Ram Bhandari (yes, such a career exists!)

Based in Bengaluru, Bhandari, like so many other Indians, did not have the means to pursue his cricketing dream. But, instead of getting disheartened, he decided to reshape his dream and turned into ‘The Bat Doctor’.

Sharing why he took up the unique profession, Bhandari opened up, “My dream was to become a cricketer. However, I had no one to support me. I used to play gully-cricket as a hobby. So, I started making bats. This is very integral to cricket. This is also how I have lived my dream of being a part of the sport.”

Bhandari has been a bat repairer since 2000 and, four years later, started working for the Indian cricket team. Explaining what his interesting task entails, he said that bat repairing and modifying implies that if the bat is broken, torn, or chipped out, it needs to be fixed.

Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag are among the Indian cricketing legends who have shown their appreciation for Bhandari skills.

On what makes him popular with the players, Bhandari said that he puts his heart into the job and keeps working on the bats until he is totally satisfied.

(Ram Bhandari was covered as part of the Dream Big Stories powered by Dream11 on Sportskeeda)

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

