Meet Ruhani Puri, a makeup artist who is making an impact in the Industry

Ruhani Puri is an Indian professional makeup artist, coach and a content creator from Amritsar Punjab. She is known for her exceptional makeup skills and her mentoring program within which she train's individuals who plans to become an expert makeup artist within the industry. Besides makeup she includes a hobby in music, manifesting, & travelling.

Puri received her degree in Fashion Media Makeup Studies from Pearl Academy of Fashion, Did her coaching from Sukhi Sanghera Ashiana Bridal, UK and pursued short course from Goar Avetisyan in Dubai and Learned the expertise from Brand Mac, Delhi in the guidance of Mickey Contractor also referred as "The "Makeup Guru Of India".

Concentrate from what she has learned over the last decade as a makeup artist. She began sharing her experience and she finds herself happy, wherever she feel worthy to be ready to learn and enhance her skills. She is a optimistic person who likes to see forward instead of stuck within the past. She learns from each people as she possibly can,along with her students and teammates.

When she rose to fame as an artist and establish herself as a leading lady in the field. she formed an academy named 'Makeup Academy By Ruhani Puri" with the goal of teaching and mentoring students with the desired skills required in today's world to thrive into this current industry.

She has worked with many clients and collaborated with several actors, singers and influencers. Her outermost priority has always been her clients and she never fails to impress them with her creative skills and knowledge, she feels whoever sits on her chair is a star, as a result everyone wants to be seem like their ideal celebrity and she helps them to be like them.

She built a luxury studio in Amritsar, that is one in all its kind of studio with a rare ambience and feel of luxury studio. Her key points in life is to make everybody happy and be happy, she offers credit to her daddy for what she has achieved today.

Ruhani is looking forward to build more partnership with many brands and collaborators to make a impactful content that inspires global audience from all over the world. Learn more at www.ruhanipuri.com

