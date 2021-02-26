Meet the home chef who is ready to cook up a storm!
As soon as the pandemic struck, one of the very first things that we stopped doing was visiting restaurants or cafes. But some of us foodies here didn’t stop dreaming about digging into good food. Yes, we also started cooking ourselves a lot more, but the idea of savouring butter chicken (with an extra dollop of butter, of course!) or a bowl of ramen, that, too, cooked by a talented chef, was too hard to resist. So, when we heard about these angels in flesh and bone, called home chefs, we couldn’t help but shed a tear of joy.
Which brings us to the question—have you tuned in to Season 2 of HT Neighbour’s Kitchen yet? Powered by Glen India, this web series revolves around Tanmay (played by Vedaant Saluja), a 20-something promising young chef. In the second edition, he can be seen donning the hat of a home chef in Mumbai during the pandemic.
In the previous season, Tanmay was shown as living in Delhi and studying at a top culinary school. During his stay there, he befriended an elderly couple, called Mr & Mrs Ghosh, who also became his closest friends and confidantes. The story struck a chord with everyone on social media, garnering a lot of shares and likes.
In Mumbai, Tanmay’s life is hard. After all, starting a business during a global catastrophic event can be challenging, both emotionally and financially. The orders are few and far between. Tanmay doesn’t even have money to pay his rent. So, he ends up getting a flatmate called Akshay, a rising Instagram star and a die-hard foodie from Delhi. But, most importantly, he’s someone who is diametrically opposite of Tanmay.
To spice it up is their landlord, who has a no-nonsense attitude, and Tanmay’s father, who doesn’t approve of his endeavours and wants him to come back home. As episode after episode unfolds, we see Tanmay’s relationships thrive - with his flatmate, his father, his landlord, and a lady love!
Speaking about Season 2, Anand Rai, General Manager-Marketing, Glen Appliances, says, “I would like to see a good response to this series. We feel that the first season has created some awareness about newer audiences, and the second one will further strengthen our relationship with them.”
Watch Episode 1, Season 2, here. Oh, and don’t forget the popcorn!
