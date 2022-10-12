Megha Bhardwaj – Prodigy of rhythm and virtuoso of words

Music is a revelation no one prepares you for. The best part is that it catches you by surprise; you don’t get to decide if and when the magic of music is going to seize you, only to set you free. It could be one tune, one note, or one voice that does it for you. Indian playback singer and writer, Megha Bhardwaj is that voice for many people. The connection you feel with music after listening to her sing makes it easy to decipher that this is not someone who has just been introduced to music, this is someone who has walked hand in hand with music her entire life. Just like most of us, her introduction to music was via radio, random songs at random times, stealing our hearts away. Radio inspired her, everyone around motivated her, by the time she was 6, she had already started reciting poems in Akash Vani. And by the time she was 8, she had made a small portion of audience fall in love with her voice at Bharat Vikas Parishad where she used to sing Vande Matram but this was just a start.

Words like the music industry, Mumbai, travel are easy to scare any 15 year old, but not Megha. She knew that she was meant for bigger things and was excited to move in that direction. Finding your purpose in life is a cathartic experience, by the time she was 11 she had started singing bhajans, and around that time only, she realized that she wanted to make a mark in the world with her voice and her music.

The Golden Voice of Rajasthan winner and Indian Idol Season 4 finalist didn't stop once she got started. Megha means cloud, and just like a cloud, she was a harbour to so much that when she got the right opportunity, the success and the popularity just rained down. She got a finer taste of the music world and all its glory when she got the space to sing beside and along with some of India’s top musicians like Udit Narayan and Anup Jalota. Most recently, she has been awarded the Jaipur Shiromani award in Mumbai by Mr. Ashok Lahoti.

Music doesn’t see borders or barriers; it travels like the wind, abashed and invincible. Megha’s love for music never knew any bounds. She began with Hindi songs and progressed through every genre of music, including Jazz, R&B, and EDM, with the unwavering sincerity and curiosity of a six-year-old who was once content reciting poems in Akash Vani.

Her take on one of the most beautiful love songs, "Raatan Lambiyan" won hearts and people over almost instantly. "Dil ko karaar aaya" and "Meri Jaan" from Gangubai Kathiawala in her voice accord genuine solace and ecstasy to the soul. Her most recent release, "Dil Reply" has already bagged 6.3 million views on YouTube, it’s getting so much love from all over. She has now become the proud owner of the YouTube silver button for receiving constant love and support from more than 1 lakh subscribers on YouTube.Megha Bhardwaj is on the verge of becoming one of India’s youngest superstars, with a voice so versatile that there’s no genre she can’t conquer. Her songs are available on various music portals like Gaana, JioSaavn, Apple Music, Spotify, Prime Music and more.

