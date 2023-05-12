Megha Singh Nandiwal reveals how upskilling drives employee and business growth

India, May 12, 2023: A number of global megatrends are transforming the work and skill demands of workers, including technology, climate change, demographics, urbanization, and global value chains. People no longer settle for unfulfilling and unhappy roles during 'The Great Resignation.' They seek learning, self-improvement, and knowledge growth. In order to succeed in their careers, applicants expect their employers to provide opportunities for learning and development (L&D). As technology advances, work practices must evolve to keep up, paving the way for continuous process improvement. The labour force today must possess skills that are up-to-date with market trends without a doubt. Employee productivity and structural transformation are enhanced by the development of skills.

Rethinking upskilling

Megha Singh Nandiwal, Chief of Staff at Foundation AI shared, "Millennials and Gen Zers have been relatively evenly distributed in the workforce. They have experienced a career awakening, and work has not become the center of their lives, but merely a part of it. Their primary concerns are, "How fast can I achieve my goals," "What is my life's purpose," and "Is my passion aligned with what I am doing?" This has in turn accelerated how much they want to learn. This replaced long-term career development decisions with short-term ones. They now look for faster role growth and faster opportunities to use new skills. On the bright side, they have a thirst for doing more in less time thanks to the pandemic, which provided ample opportunities to pursue other passions and opened up their eyes to new perspectives on their careers.” It is agreeable, though that the current and next-generation workforce is

1. Self-motivated

2. Possess tech-savvy intelligence.

3. Desire to reinvest in oneself

4. Seek an advantage in cutting-edge technologies

“So, the responsibility falls on companies to learn to be agile and stay relevant to help employees upskill,” However, businesses still face a problem in adjusting to this marginally different view of a career and in making wise decisions to effectively retain and develop their personnel. Therefore, investing in a skilled workforce can start a positive loop of increased productivity. As a result, both the existing and future workforces are more productive and employable. Regardless of their work conditions, this generation is aware that it is up to them to make a difference and will do so. They are not the type to hope for a great opportunity from a potential employer, Megha added,

Motivating the workforce

The big question now would be, How do we keep these go-getters interested, relevant and motivated to stay in a job and get things done? Megha shares her point of view here by saying, “This generation needs to be challenged with more responsibility than what you would normally give someone their age. They are aware that they are investing their time into a company, which is why they command flexibility."

One strategy for keeping employees on a growth cycle in a fast-paced environment is to encourage microlearning. Microlearning is a brief, concise kind of employee training. When training material is presented in easily digestible pieces at the right moment, it is more likely to be remembered. Additionally, future-proofing your workforce by nurturing in-house talent for leadership roles provides a big boost. She also takes a moment to explain the perks of doing so, “Growing leaders internally and saving senior positions for current employees helps avoid onboarding leaders in the future, which saves time and money." Additionally, it gives workers a chance to progress their careers and raises morale because a happy worker is always a productive one.”

Every organization should have an academy to groom its resources so they know that the company is investing in them. The cherry on top here would be to offer internal job postings so that employees can grow their skills within the organization. Developing a program and asking people to participate is not enough. In addition to being enthusiastic about this initiative, leaders should also take steps to maximize its accuracy and efficiency. Here are some best practices for reskilling top talent and assessing skill gaps. How can leaders gauge the success of upskilling initiatives? Identifying the large-scale indicators that indicate an employee is on the right track

1. Check on improvement in productivity.

2. Check if the employees are able to impact business goals.

In her conclusion, Megha said employers and leaders should journey with employees until the goal is achieved. Partnerships are more effective than lone rangers. End goals cannot be achieved in isolation. It is important to nurture talent and skills. Therefore, it is crucial to monitor and reward small milestones through regular one-on-one meetings. Most reskilling programs fail due to a lack of readiness, useful tools, and competent talent despite their advantages. Therefore, it's crucial to spot skills shortages early on and retrain the appropriate candidates. The last and possibly most important step is to evaluate your efforts.

