Meghashrey NGO by Seema Singh and I love Mumbai Foundation collaborate to help Mumbaikars Stay Cool

In a heartwarming display of solidarity, Megahshrey and I Love Mumbai Foundation, have come together to alleviate the hardships faced by the city's diligent workers amidst the scorching heatwave. Spearheaded by Smt. Seema Singh, the founder of Megahshrey, and Rahul Kanal's I Love Mumbai Foundation, this collaborative initiative for 12 days aims at distributing free water bottles and umbrellas to those toiling under the relentless sun.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

Recognizing the pressing need to provide relief during these challenging times, Smt. Seema Singh expressed her gratitude to Mr. Ashish Shelar Ji for his invaluable support and participation in this noble cause. Mr. Shelar's unwavering commitment has amplified the efforts with wider reach and impact across the city.

With temperatures soaring and humidity levels escalating, the provision of essential supplies such as water bottles and umbrellas is crucial to safeguarding the well-being of Mumbai's hardworking individuals. By extending a helping hand, Megahshrey and I Love Mumbai Foundation aspire to not only offer physical respite but also convey a message of solidarity and compassion to the community.

Seema Singh from Meghashrey NGO is often known for her hardwork and dedication to bring a positive change in the society. Seema Singh was quoted saying," The heat in Mumbai has become unbearable. Through the initiative we aim to hydrate the people of Mumbai on a regular basis and ensure they have access to clean water as they work hard in the scorching heat.

In a city known for its resilience and spirit of camaraderie, initiatives like these exemplify the unwavering resolve of its citizens to stand together in solidarity, even in the face of adversity. As Mumbai battles the sweltering heatwave, the collaborative efforts of Megahshrey, I Love Mumbai Foundation, and their supporters shine brightly, illuminating a path towards a cooler, more compassionate future for all.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.