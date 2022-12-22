Mehar Singh Tanwar's extravagant lifestyle is a motivation for others

Who doesn't want those luxury cars and beautiful houses? Each one of us dreams of making our life a paradise. Only if it was as easy as falling off the log. The daily struggle and promptly passing years with the bare minimum growth make us realise that we still have a long journey ahead of us. In the process, many individuals get demotivated. And in such situations, Mehar Singh Tanwar is someone you should look up to. With his dedication and hard work, he has successfully built a life that has all the luxuries!

From cars to wardrobes to a hefty heart, he has everything marvelous. What we mean is that Mehar Singh Tanwar is a huge motorhead who loves maintaining and building a grand car collection. He has Rolls-Royce Ghost & Phantom, S Class Maybach, 2 G Wagon, Hummer, 3 Land Cruiser, Lexus 570, Audi R8, Lamborghini Aventador, Range Rover Vogue & Sport, Ferrari Portofino, and Bentley Mulsanne standing in his garage. Even on his Instagram, you will often see the entrepreneur posting with his cars.

Moreover, even his wardrobe is very costly as it includes brands like Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Dolce & Gabbana, Valentino, Balenciaga, Stefano Ricci, and Givenchy. Besides, he also owns a private jet.

Even after possessing all these luxuries and expensive things, Mehar Singh Tanwar is very generous at heart. He is humble and helpful to other people in society. He says, "If I have the power to make changes in anyone's life. I will do it without any second thought." He is a people's man, and a person's richness is decided by looking at his heart, thoughts, and words.

While many youths and others consider him an inspiration, Mehar Singh Tanwar, too, has some advice. He says, "Don't chase that luxurious lifestyle. Rather, focus on your work. Be generous and true to yourself, your people, and your work. All the good luck will follow in."

On the business front, Mehar Singh Tanwar runs two hotels in Chattarpur, including the Ocean Pearl Gardenia and the H Carlton Hotel. We hope that he will continue to take this family business to new heights. To get details on his life, you can follow him on Instagram at @mehartanwar_48 or follow the link https://instagram.com/mehartanwar_48?igshid=MDM4ZDc5MmU=

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.