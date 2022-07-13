Mehar – The New, Emerging Fashion Brand to Shop this Summer

The summer season is all about the fresh burst of beautiful, vibrant colours. Relaxed silhouettes, comfortable casuals and easy, breezy summer dresses are all the rage. Summer fashion trends are all about cool floral prints and soft pastels. With temperatures soaring high, people try to choose clothes that are not just stylish and comfortable to wear but also soothing to the eyes.

Celebrate Summers with Mehar

Keeping the season’s freshness in mind, Mehar - the new, emerging fashion brand, offers the Summer Collection which is lively, bold and full of vibrant colours. The promising brand offers a diverse range of latest and trendy apparel, accessories and footwear for men and women through its e-commerce store, www.mehar.xyz. All the fashionable apparel offered on Mehar are designed in-house and inspired from the latest international fashion trends.

The holding company and legal entity of Mehar is Rhysley Pvt. Ltd. The clothing label brand is headquartered in Calgary, Canada with manufacturing and sourcing unit in India.

The Exclusive Range of Summer Collection

The brand’s summer collection is crafted out of comfortable, breathable fabrics having gorgeous summer prints. The vast collection is a unique combination of contemporary yet traditional designs which is elegant, vibrant, graceful, casual, and bold at the same time.

Mehar’s summer range highlights styles and silhouettes for all occasions. The brand’s comprehensive collection comprises of trendy summer dresses in floral prints, tie & dye patterns, stripes, and polka dots; jumpsuits, romper playsuits, tops, women trousers, beautiful kurtis in a variety of styles, kaftans, gowns, indo-western outfits, sarees, salwar suits, coordinated sets, and much more. For men, it offers shirts, T-shirts, trousers and kurta pajamas. The list is endless!

The clothing brand's collection also includes lehenga cholis, designer hand embroidered clutches and handcrafted leather juttis for women. Mehar has played with lively design patterns, delicate and subtle prints, intricate embroideries, and vibrant colours to retain the vibrancy of the summer season in its extensive collection.

The highly creative team of fashion designers at Mehar introduced a collection in comfortable, trendy styles, in a fresh palette that is ideal for summers. The vast range comprises of smart work wear, comfortable casuals, bottom wear, chic fusion wear collection, footwear, festive range and accessories for men and women.

Wear Your Confidence!

Fashion is the purest form of creative expression that allows people to express themselves in a better way and Mehar as an emerging brand chooses the trending styles and bright colours that add to your confidence! With growing popularity, Mehar has become a promising brand that is trend-setting, elegant, bold, effortless and stylish!

“I want Mehar to be the largest, global fashion brand in the world. In the last two years, Mehar has come to be known as a brand that is renowned for high quality as well as for style and comfort. Fashion is one of the purest expressions of art. And we at Mehar, believe that a style without comfort can only look good on dummies. Thus, we create collections that is comfortable, high quality and yet stylish and we endeavour to bring all that to our customers around the world. For us, each garment is a work of art and we try to create high quality clothing with premium fabrics, intricate designs and prints,” says Mr. Harpreet Randhawa, the Founder and the Managing Director of the Mehar brand and the Rhysley Group of Companies

From creating beautiful designs to presenting a line of stylish and trendy clothing for men and women, the apparel brand has become a powerhouse of contemporary as well as ethnic fashion.

Mehar is your one stop destination for all your fashion needs, a brand which has single-handedly mastered the art of making men and women feel stylish, confident and comfortable!

Explore www.mehar.xyz/india to find the latest summer collection in trending styles and designs!

