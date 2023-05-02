MEIL Impresario Sudha Reddy Serves Fashion Goals At White House Correspondents’ Dinner

The director for MEIL Group, Sudha Reddy is a well-known fashionista and philanthropist. She is a fashion muse for many, and always encourages people to experiment with their fashion choices and embrace their unique style.

She is a huge contributor to the world of fashion and philanthropy, and has also been actively involved in the sphere. She has attended various global fashion events such as the Met Gala, the Paris Haute Couture Week, and the Doha Jewellery And Watches Exhibition. She was also felicitated with the Fashion 4 Development Philanthropy Award at 2nd Annual Sustainable Goals Banquet during the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

She was specially invited as a guest of honour to the White House Correspondents' Dinner this year, and stole the show with her stunning appearance at the event. Her emerald green gown by Jenny Packham, a matching Hermès Birkin, and a glittering Bulgari serpenti necklace added to her elegance and sophistication.

And her appearance at the White House Correspondents' Dinner was another feather in her cap as a socialite and global icon. Her look was a testament to her impeccable fashion sense and her ability to make a statement with her style. She charmed the room with her insightful knowledge of world affairs and passion for philanthropy. Along with Sudha Reddy, global stars such as John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Sophia Bush, Winnie Harlow, Julia Fox, Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner, Lala Kent, Lisa Vanderpump, Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, and Ke Huy Quan were also in attendance.

The night brought together important players of entertainment, journalism, politics and business for a meaningful celebration of the work journalists do to uphold our democracy. Scholarships and support were extended to aspiring journalists and important conversations about social issues flowed freely and fearlessly. And among this glitz and glamour, Sudha Reddy stood out regally and defined how fashion can help you make a statement and elevate your persona.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

