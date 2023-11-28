Melbat - U Mumba’s title sponsor!

International sports portal melbat.live has become the title sponsor of U Mumba. Until February 2024 and Melbat will do everything possible and impossible so that you can get closer to famous athletes!

According to the agreement terms, the Melbat logo will be displayed on U Mumba's playing and training kits, club bus, and social media, as well as at the DOME by NSCI Stadium and on stands in the training area.

Melbat has a lot of exciting ideas for everyone who loves kabaddi and supports U Mumba. In the coming months, you will find many collaborative activities and competitions. U Mumba and Melbat will organize a meeting between the team and fans, and on the portal's social media, you can win merch signed by the players and match tickets. Well, lucky you!

“Melbat’s support is very important to us,” said a *U Mumba representative*. - Collaboration with a well-known sports portal will help us expand our fan base and receive additional funding. We hold the record for most Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match wins and are ready to write a new successful chapter in our history.”

“The agreement with U Mumba is an important part of our strategy to support sports in India. Our new partner is one of the most recognizable brands in PKL’s history, and its popularity can promote the Melbat portal. We know that U Mumba is the first squad in the league to set up an official fan club and will do everything to provide fans with up-to-date information on the team's progress,” said the Head of Sponsorships and Strategic Partnerships at Melbat.

Root for your favorite club and follow the latest updates on U Mumba’s new title sponsor’s website!

About Melbat

Melbat.live is a sports portal dedicated to cricket, kabaddi, and football. Melbat also actively supports sports in India and other Asian countries.

About U Mumba

Founded in 2014, U Mumba represents the city of Mumbai and competes in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). Since the league's start in 2014, the team has reached the final three times and became the champion in its second season.

