Melbourne: A Sports Lover's Paradise! F1 Races, Australian Open Grand Slam, and Iconic MCG Await!

From the thrilling roar of a Formula 1 ® car screaming at the redline to the cheers of fans at the MCG, Melbourne has a lively year-round sporting calendar. In fact the city is acknowledged as the sports capital of Australia.

Australian Open

Melbourne is all set to host the Australian Open in January 2024. This vibrant city is fun to be in at any time of the year, but being here during the two weeks that the Australian Open will be played will add an extra layer of excitement to this already exuberant city. What you can expect besides fantastic tennis action is all the things that Melbourne does so well, which includes food and drink. Not only will you see pulsating action at Melbourne Park and the outer courts where the tennis matches will be played but also you can be sure that the atmosphere will be positively festive. So get ready not only for some great tennis but also for some great gastronomic treats because Melbourne restaurants and their chefs will certainly be cooking up a storm. And not only that, you can also expect memorable entertainment for the entire family.

Formula 1®Australian Grand Prix™

For petrol heads and Formula 1 ® fans Melbourne is the place to be, when Formula 1 ® comes to town for four days in March or April.This annual event spans a four-day track schedule, jam-packed with live practice, the qualifier and racing events on the Albert Park Grand Prix™ circuit. A semi-permanent track, the circuit was upgraded for 2022 to deliver even more overtaking opportunities and more high-speed action.

Cricket at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)

The MCG, or 'the G' as locals call it, is Melbourne's traditional sporting heart.

Even when there is no match on, this hallowed ground warrants a visit. It is open everyday for guided tours. Experience the inner sanctum of the MCG, walk on the revered arena and learn the secrets of the MCG.

Highlights include the famous MCC Long Room, MCC Library that was founded in 1873, MCG tapestry, playerchange rooms, cricketers' viewing room, Ron Casey media centre, the portrait of Sir Donald Bradman and Sachin Tendulkar and a walk on the arena.

During summer, the MCG in Melbourne hosts a range of cricket events, including men's and women's test cricket, Twenty-20 matches, and One-Day Internationals. The Boxing Day Test Match, held on the day after Christmas, is a significant fixture on the world cricket calendar, drawing massive crowds and showcasing top-tier talent. One-day international matches have also become a beloved Australian tradition, offering thrilling encounters between the world's best cricketers at the MCG.

Excitingly, the MCG will also host a Taylor Swift concert in 2024, adding to its diverse lineup of events. Fans can anticipate enjoying the incredible atmosphere of the MCG while being captivated by Taylor Swift's live performance.

FIFA Women's World Cup™

This year Australia and New Zealand will co-host the FIFA Women’s World Cup™. Starting on the 20th of July the first match to be played in Melbourne Rectangular Stadium will be Nigeria vs Canada followed by Germany vs Morocco on the 24th of July and Canada vs Australia on the 31st of July. Jamaica-Brazil on 2nd August will be the final group-stage match at the venue.

Melbourne’s premier rectangular sports and entertainment venue is a 30,000-seat state-of-the-art stadium. It is situated within the Melbourne sports precinct along with the MCG, Rod Laver Arena and John Cain Arena.

Opened in May 2010, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium is an integral part of the city’s impressive collection of sports venues. It offers an intimate atmosphere with not a bad seat in the house.

Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games

From 17 to 29 March 2026 Victoria will host the Commonwealth Games in the regionalcities of Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat, Gippsland and Shepparton. It is guaranteed to be an action packed sporting event.

The multi-city model will have the five regional centres hosting 20 sports and 9 fully integrated Para sports including some sports making their Games debut.

The host cities and the stunning landscapes that lie beyond them, will be alive with the buzz of the Games and athletes’ villages in Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat and Morwell will be a home away from home for thousands of athletes.

Home to award-winning bars and restaurants, world-famous produce, sprawling vineyards, fine gardens and historic streetscapes, the host cities are directly and conveniently connected by road and rail to Melbourne.

