Meme Moguls (MGLS) Presale Records $1M, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Bonk (BONK) in the Crypto Market 2024

The presale of Meme Moguls (MGLS) has recently made waves by recording an impressive $1M. Meanwhile, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Bonk (BONK) continue to battle for dominance in the meme coin sector. Today, let’s look at all three of these meme coins.

Meme Moguls (MGLS): A Revolutionary Memecoin

Meme Moguls (MGLS) is making headlines in the DeFi market as its presale has already recorded $1M. This achievement shows global investors' confidence and faith in this unique meme coin. At its core, Meme Moguls will create a one-of-a-kind play-to-earn (P2E) game where you may learn all there is to know about wealth-building and investments.

Users will begin with a virtual portfolio of $100,000 in this game. Engage in challenges and trading missions for high performance in the market. Those interested in contributing to the project can participate in the Farming program, earning MGLS tokens as rewards.

These tokens serve as the in-game currency and governance token on Meme Moguls. You may even earn staking rewards and more just by staking MGLS. It is currently available for only $0.0025. Investors who purchased it early were given a 31% ROI. Because of this, countless individuals are now flooding this crypto ICO event.

Dogecoin Price Performance

The Dogecoin price was recorded at $0.092 on December 29.

The technical analysis of DOGE also paints a bullish picture as it recorded 17/30 (57%) green days with 5.46% price volatility over the last month alone. Moreover, its Fear & Greed index rating shows a 65 (Greed) - good bullish signs.

Bonk News

Bonk (BONK) has been on the rise lately as Zeta Markets announced it will allow BONK perpetual trading on its platform. After this news, the Bonk crypto value was recorded at $0.00001579 on December 29.

This meme coin is also trading above its 21-day EMA, which signals a bright outlook.

In Closing

When taking a closer look at all three of these meme coins, Meme Moguls stands out. Unlike Dogecoin and Bonk, MGLS has actual utility while they are hype-driven. It has a low market cap of $7.5M. On the other hand, DOGE and BONK have market caps of $13.1B and $948M, respectively.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.