Meme Moguls (MGLS), Ronin (RON) and Maker (MKR): Three Cryptocurrencies to Watch Out For (2024)

A focus on the presale activities of Meme Moguls (MGLS) showcases an achievement of several milestones, one of which is an influx of over 4,000 investors into the project as the presale winds down. Early investors have reportedly gotten over 95% ROI to make MGLS one of the top meme coins to buy now. Meanwhile, top altcoins like Ronin (RON) and Maker (MKR) have recorded over 170% returns over the year, placing them as some of the top crypto investment alternatives. More details below.

Meme Moguls (MGLS)

Following the massively successful presale of the Meme Moguls (MGLS) token, the project is now making plans to list on the Uniswap exchange. So far, in the MGLS presale, over 4,000 investors have bought the token. In the process, over $2.6 million has been recorded from presale buyouts. Given that the presale is coming to a close by February 28, MGLS will be listed on the Uniswap exchange any time from now, with other Tier 1 exchange listings to follow suit.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Notably, early investors have recorded over 95% ROI. Investing in the token now will be a strategic move that'll position investors for the potential price performance. This is because early investment in top crypto tokens like Meme Moguls is where significant performance is made. At the price of only $0.0042, investors can buy the MGLS token now before the presale ends in a matter of days. At the current trajectory of Meme Moguls, only tokens like Maker and Ronin can rival its bullish momentum.

Meanwhile, the Meme Moguls platform is another groundbreaking innovation where meme enthusiasts can trade multiple meme assets in a stock market-styled simulation. Being a play-to-earn meme token built on the Ethereum blockchain, community members will earn by participating in activities in the ecosystem.

These activities include trading NFTs, staking the MGLS token, competing in games against fellow community members and more. Overall, the Meme Moguls platform is a synergy of a fun-filled meme ecosystem with an immersive gaming experience and a platform with a high potential to generate income for members.

Maker (MKR)

Following a significant trajectory for Maker (MKR) over the past year, the token finally reached the $2,000 mark in January. Based on data from CoinMarketCap, the Maker token price has witnessed 178% performance in the year-to-date price metric. As a result, the token has surpassed the $2,000 price point for the first time since April 2022, making it one of the top altcoins in the past months.

The Maker trading volume and market cap have witnessed slight positive performance in the past week.

Ronin (RON)

Ronin (RON) has maintained a steady marginal performance in price value, which started last November. For context, the Ronin price has recorded a slight 4% within the last week and up to 30% over the past 30 days. Notably, the token has seen a significant 271% performance in price value in a year-to-date price metric.

As a result, Ronin has surpassed the $3 mark for the first time since February 2022.

Learn more about the $MGLS Presale here:

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.