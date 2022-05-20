Memecoin Madness with Mehracki Token (MKI) and Dogecoin (DOGE)

With the rapid rise of Dogecoin (DOGE), 2021 was undoubtedly the year of the memecoin. The year of the memecoin was undoubtedly last year with the rapid rise of Dogecoin (DOGE).

With Dogecoin leading the way for memecoins within the cryptocurrency industry, the coin has certainly paved the way for future projects to make an impact in the digital asset space.

The influence of DOGE has already been seen with the creation of Mehracki Token (MKI), a community-driven memecoin where the holders of the MKI token are the ones to control the Mehracki platform.

Mehracki Token (MKI): A functional memecoin?

A common criticism of memecoins is that despite their hype and popularity, they serve no actual purpose within the cryptocurrency industry.

While coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu arrived onto the scene with a massive amount of hype driving them, they had no real use-case that could benefit their investors.

Simply put, in order for those coins to continue rising up the ranks, they had to depend on social media hype and marketing to get them where they wanted to go, in what was a risky strategy with no backup plan to fall back on.

However, that is not the case for Mehracki Token (MKI).

They’ve learnt from DOGE and have put forth a project that can actually benefit its users, both financially and spiritually.

The platform seeks to make the crypto space a “feel-good” place where people can learn and invest in the industry. Mehracki’s mission statement “is to bring popular cryptocurrency concepts to the general public’s attention”.

Mehracki (MKI) is built on the Solana network and developed to make users less worried by generating wealth for investors and championing feel-good moments and activities for people worldwide.

Real-life use-cases of Mehracki Token (MKI) will be based on affordable, rapid and borderless transactions, with a primary focus on hospitality and tourism.

Users will be able to make transactions using the MKI tokens as well as running customers' loyalty tokens and bypassing costly intermediaries.

A project that promotes a good atmosphere in an industry that could at times become extremely tribal is something you don’t see very often and should be celebrated.

With the launch of Mehracki Token coming soon, it is a crypto worth investing in both for its financial potential and the positive mental state that it encourages.

Could Dogecoin (DOGE) become worthless in the future?

The crash of Terra (LUNA) has struck fear into the cryptocurrency market and especially into projects that have no real use-cases: enter Dogecoin (DOGE).

Despite the hype DOGE has garnered since its launch in 2013 and especially in the past two years, the original memecoin is in danger of potentially becoming another Terra.

Trading at $0.083700, at this time of writing, DOGE has suffered a near 90% drop from its all-time high of $0.731578, set in May 2021.

According to some crypto experts, Dogecoin’s price estimation for 2022 predicts that the coin could reach a total of $0.3500.

