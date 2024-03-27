Memorable Experiences: Candid Club Mahindra Feedback from Satisfied Guests

Club Mahindra is one of the leading hospitality and leisure travel brands in India, with a happy and satisfied customer base of more than 1,90,000 members. The brand offers membership plans that give you a chance to enjoy vacations for seven days a year at more than 125 resorts and their partner hotels in India and overseas.

By paying the Club Mahindra membership cost, you get the chance to go on a holiday to any place and anytime you want, enjoy a luxurious stay at the Club Mahindra properties and indulge in amazing experiences that will enrich your vacation. Best of all, you can go on a holiday to a different location every year for 25 years. There are different membership plans that you can choose from to suit your exact needs, and travel with your friends and family members to make your vacation memorable.

f you are sceptical about buying Club Mahindra membership, you can read the feedback from the existing and satisfied members who have shared their candid holiday experiences. They will give you a fair idea about the quality of the resorts, the different activities you can enjoy at different locations and how the membership can enrich your life.

Here are some of the most candid Club Mahindra feedback shared by satisfied customers.

Feedback from Mr. Abhijit (shared on 9th March 2024)

Holiday destination – Kanha, Madhya Pradesh

Resort – Club Mahindra Kanha

Travel with – Family

“We have just returned from a thoroughly enjoyable and memorable holiday at Club Mahindra Kanha. The experience of Tent Studio was amazing. The room was spacious, comfortable and functional. The food was plenty, wholesome, and delicious. Our WOW moment was when Chef Nantu Kumar Jana prepared a 'signature' dish himself, especially for us, on two evenings. The staff were caring and always responsive, and we'd like to place on record.’ He further added, “You guys genuinely aim for Customer Delight! A well-managed Resort run by a motivated Team! Thanks a lot !!”

Feedback from Miss Bhavana (shared on 4th March 2024)

Holiday destination – Jaisalmer, Rajasthan

Resort – Club Mahindra Jaisalmer

Travel with – Family

“First and foremost, this property is so beautiful, like most of the Club Mahindra properties. Another big brownie point is that it is within walking distance from the airport, so if you don't have heavy luggage, you can just happily stroll in with your bag. The well-carved golden stone gives an amazing shine when the Sun is bright. As a Club Mahindra member, I have always been one hundred per cent sure of the quality standards! The staff is quick to respond, hospitable, well-trained, and very courteous. In 15 years, we have never had any issue of any kind. We are happy members. We all had a hearty laugh and made good friends who exchanged smiles whenever we met after that. In short, we have had a good 4 days basking in the glory of CM. Super lovely stay. Thank you, CM!”

Feedback from Miss Anjali (shared on 2nd March 2024)

Holiday destination – Coorg, Karnataka

Resort – Club Mahindra Virajpet

Travel with – Family

“Our stay at the Club Mahindra resort in Virajpet with family was a delightful blend of luxury, comfort, and natural beauty. Located in the picturesque town of Virajpet in Karnataka, the resort offered a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. The resort's spacious and well-appointed rooms provided a comfortable stay for our family, with modern amenities and charming decor. Each morning, we woke up to the soothing sounds of nature and the fresh mountain air, setting the tone for a peaceful day ahead." Miss Anjali was also particularly impressed by the food served at the resort and said, "In the evenings, we relaxed on the resort's veranda, sipping on hot coffee and watching the sunset over the mountains. The resort's restaurant served delicious meals made from locally sourced ingredients, adding to the overall experience.”

While staying at Club Mahindra Resorts in India is an experience in itself, many customers who stayed at Club Mahindra partner properties overseas have had a great experience, and they felt like they were coming home away from home.

Feedback from Mr. Mo.Razin (shared on 2nd March 2024)

Holiday destination – Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Resort – Arabian Dreams offered by Club Mahindra

Travel with – Family

“Club Mahindra Arabian Dreams is a very good property located near the bus station, at a short distance. All rooms, including the 1BR, 2BR, hotel units, gym area, and swimming area, are very good. The service available in-room includes a washing machine, oven, and kitchen set. Arabian Dreams is situated in a good location in Bur Dubai.” Mr. Mo. Razin was also pleased with the world-class services offered by the friendly staff at the resort, and he said, “I love Club Mahindra and the staff at Club Mahindra properties. I plan to stay at Club Mahindra Arabian Dreams for my second program shortly. Thanks to the Club Mahindra team.”

Feedback from Mr. Gaurav (shared on 22nd February 2024)

Holiday destination – Varca, Goa

Resort – Club Mahindra Varca

Travel with – Wife and son.

“Varca never disappoints. We have been visiting this resort every year for the last 14 years. This is a yearly holiday we always look forward to. Very well-maintained rooms, trained staff, good food and of course beautiful weather. Happy Hub is a new addition, along with water sports activities. They have improved a lot over the last few years and the buffet dishes have also improved along with a variety of dishes on the shelf. New games including box cricket is a welcome addition. My son had a great time playing in the nets. Overall, a good holiday and worth every penny. Thank you, Club Mahindra!”

Apart from the feedback mentioned above, there are plenty of other honest and candid feedback shared by customers after they come back from their holiday. All these Club Mahindra membership feedback suggest that most of the members who first become a part of a large Club Mahindra family go to these resorts as just any other guest, but by the end of their holiday, they feel a part of the close-knit Club Mahindra travel community and a respected member.

Several families who have been loyal Club Mahindra members for more than a decade trust Club Mahindra to not just give them a memorable holiday experience but also come to these resorts to celebrate the special moments and occasions of their lives – be it birthdays, anniversaries or become a new parent. The Club Mahindra resort staff always ensure that the guests feel comfortable and that all their requests are met, leaving a long-lasting impression on them.

