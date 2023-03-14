MeraSapna.in Draws Over 6000 Entrants with 2 Weeks Left to Participate

MeraSapna.in, India's first online property prize competition has reached a significant milestone. More than 5000 people have already participated and are hopeful of winning the grand prize – an Apartment worth 75 Lakhs!

MeraSapna.in is unique solution to the housing crisis in India has garnered immense interest and support from people across the country.

In a new development, MeraSapna.in has collaborated with PVR Cinemas to offer Movie Ticket coupons worth up to Rs. 501 to the first 10,000 participants as an assured prize. This offer ensures that participants get back the value of their participation fee but still stand a chance to win the apartment. It's a win-win situation for everyone!

To participate in the competition, visit MeraSapna.in's website, answer the Quiz Question, and purchase a ticket for as low as Rs. 501.

The competition is open to Indian citizens aged 18 and above, with a valid PAN number and Aadhaar card.

The competition closes on 25th March 2023, and the live prize draw will take place on the closing day. The winner will be drawn at random using an RNG-approved random number generator, in the presence of a renowned dignitary and legal representative. The winner will be notified on the same day, and their name and city of residence will be displayed on the website and social media.

MeraSapna.in is committed to making a positive impact in the lives of those who need it the most. By participating in this competition, you can be a part of this journey and stand a chance to win a life-changing property.

So, what are you waiting for? Buy your tickets now and be a part of this exciting opportunity! Don't forget to follow MeraSapna.in on Instagram @merasapna_in for more updates and information on their online property prize competition.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.